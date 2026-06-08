Brendan Gallagher’s agent confirms talks with the Canucks

Rumors surrounding Brendan Gallagher's future are gaining momentum.

During an appearance on the Donnie and Dhali show, his agent, Gerry Johannson, confirmed that he had spoken with the Canucks about his client.

And while he didn't confirm that a trade is imminent (we know it could happen this week), he did reveal that the Vancouver organization has shown concrete interest in the veteran.

That statement is particularly interesting since it comes directly from Gally's agent. For several days now, Gallagher's name has been circulating in trade rumors, as the Montreal Canadiens seem to be looking for a solution that would suit all parties… especially since the guy has requested a trade.

Why would the Canucks be interested? Because Gally remains a respected player throughout the NHL. His leadership, work ethic, and ability to inspire his teammates make him a valuable veteran in the locker room.

“I do think it's on their desk and they do have interest…” Gerry Johansson, President & CEO of The Sports Corporation, discussed whether the #Canucks are interested in his client, Brendan Gallagher. Full interview coming up at 10:15 a.m. on @CHEK_News & YouTube channel.… pic.twitter.com/wMRIKuqjQZ — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 8, 2026

We know that on the Canucks' side, the interest is easy to understand.

The team is looking to add character and experience to its roster after a disappointing season. Gallagher could provide a significant presence within the top-9 offense or in a supporting role, while serving as a role model for the organization's younger players.

Of course, several obstacles remain in the negotiations. The terms of a potential trade would have to satisfy both the Canadiens AND the Canucks… and that's far from a done deal.

But Kent Hughes has shown that he wants to treat his veteran with respect and offer him a destination that suits him. And that's what makes Vancouver an attractive option for Gallagher.

One thing is certain: when a player's agent publicly confirms a team's interest, it becomes hard to ignore the rumors. And that's when you realize that the Gallagher-Vancouver situation will certainly be one to watch closely over the next few days…

In a nutshell

– But with what we learned this morning…

Elliotte Friedman: Re Dylan Larkin trade request: I know a lot of people suspect New Jersey; would make a lot of sense – 32 Thoughts (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2026

– It happens.

A painful transition to grass for Andreescu and Shapovalovhttps://t.co/bkuK7g04Rl — RDS (@RDSca) June 8, 2026

– Oh boy.