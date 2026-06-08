Angels fans send a message to Arte Moreno in the sky

Yesterday's (Sunday) game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and their crosstown rivals, the Angels, wasn't broadcast on national television. That didn't stop Angels fans in rural areas from taking the opportunity to send a message to the team's owner, Arte Moreno.

And not just any message. In fact, in a photo shared on social media, a plane could be seen flying over Dodger Stadium, trailing a very clear message behind it: “ARTE MORENO — SELL THE TEAM!!”

This wasn't the first message of its kind directed at the man who took the reins of the California franchise from Disney in May 2023, but it was the first time it had been done this way.

We can therefore sense an escalation in the Angels' fans' desire for Moreno to finally sell his baby to one or more investors who will have the organization's best interests at heart, both on and off the field.

We can therefore expect to see more and more actions of this kind. We have reached a point of no return in this matter, and who knows how far this will go?

The Angels hold the longest active streak of seasons finishing below .500 in all of MLB, with their ten-year streak being the longest in the franchise's more than six decades of existence. It has also been sixteen seasons since the Angels reached the American League Championship Series.

And this is having an impact at the box office, as last year the Angels failed to reach the three-million-attendee mark for a sixth consecutive season—a figure they surpassed every season from 2003 to 2019.

Mr. Moreno must now face the facts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.