LCF: A $350 million stadium in Quebec City?

There is a wave of optimism surrounding a possible expansion of the Canadian Football League (CFL) to Quebec City, according to a new report that is fueling discussions in sports and media circles.

According to journalist and host Sylvain Bouchard, talks have been underway for over a year regarding the construction of a future CFL stadium in the provincial capital.

According to information reported on his show Bouchard en parle on FM93, several influential business leaders are reportedly actively participating in the discussions. The project, which is still unofficial and far from being presented to government authorities, calls for the construction of an outdoor stadium with approximately 25,000 seats on the site of the former Colisée de Québec, once home to the NHL's Nordiques. The building, which has been closed since 2015, is scheduled for demolition by 2027, thereby freeing up a strategic location near the Videotron Centre.

The cost of this infrastructure is estimated at approximately $350 million, with a potential opening around 2030. Investors have reportedly already met with representatives from the CFL and Commissioner Stewart Johnston, while the league is currently analyzing the project's viability. Some sources even mention a high level of confidence regarding a future expansion to Quebec City, with a potential name for the team: L'Attaque de Québec.

A CFL project in Quebec City Gaining Momentum

The idea of Quebec City as an expansion market is not new. Former commissioner Randy Ambrosie had already raised the possibility after the failure of the Atlantic Schooners project. His successor, Stewart Johnston, is keeping this option on the table, while taking a more gradual approach. According to several sources, interest in the French-speaking region has even been bolstered by recent CFL initiatives aimed at better engaging Quebec fans.

Also according to reports, influential figures such as Pierre-Karl Péladeau and Jacques Tanguay are said to support the project. Tanguay believes that a professional CFL team would be beneficial for the city, even though the construction of a new stadium remains essential. In the meantime, temporary solutions such as the Telus Stadium at the PEPS could be considered.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, discussions are progressing, and interest in bringing professional football back to Quebec City seems more serious than ever.