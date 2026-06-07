Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Final: The Habs Are Still a Long Way From That Level

After three games in this Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights, it's already clear that we're witnessing one of the best finals in a long time.

Every game has been decided by a single goal, including two in overtime, making this a true classic of a series.

These are two teams that are very evenly matched in terms of talent and skill level, which makes for a completely wild battle in every game.

And let's just say that watching this Stanley Cup Final and these two finalists, you realize they're truly in a league of their own.

The level of play is a cut above everyone else's, and that's been easy to see on TV over the past three games.

What we're seeing, then, is that the Montreal Canadiens, like many teams, are still a long way from that level of play—the level of a Stanley Cup finalist.

Several key elements are still missing to make the Habs a team of the same caliber as the Hurricanes and the Golden Knights.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is shaping up to be an all-time CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/9RjWxi26dL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2026

The Habs may have made it to the NHL playoffs' final four, but they were no match once they reached that stage.

The Carolina Hurricanes made short work of the Habs once their offense got back on track, and it wasn't pretty to watch.

Martin St. Louis's squad struggled to get a shot on goal, whereas right now, the Vegas Golden Knights are having no trouble testing Frederik Andersen.

23 shots, 26 shots, and 35 shots—that's the breakdown of Vegas' shots, which already totals 84 shots, just five fewer than the 89 shots the Habs managed in five games rather than three.

In short, it's clear that Kent Hughes still has work to do to take his team to the next level.

And let me be clear: this is not a criticism or a cause for concern at all; it's simply an observation that highlights how far the Habs still have to go.

Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis have already done an exceptional job with the team, as evidenced by a return to the conference finals after just four seasons of rebuilding, dating back to 2021-2022.

The top priority for the Habs' general manager this summer remains acquiring a second-line center, but we can add to that the need to bring in more physicality and intensity.

Matthew Knies would be a really great option…

In a Flash

– Indeed.

“He does look a little bit out of sorts.” @FriedgeHNIC weighs in on Jack Eichel's quiet Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/YYVYZTLLFX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2026

– What a story.

Brandon Bussi started this NHL season with the Florida Panthers. Saturday, he came to the rescue for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. https://t.co/1bfXNoUjMT — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 7, 2026

– What a disaster for Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is slow off the line from P2 on the grid! Here's how the race start unfolded in Monaco! #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/yxVElkRWoa — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

– Very bad news for Canada.