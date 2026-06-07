Here is the CFL’s best player, according to a TSN ranking

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL's top player heading into the 2026 season, according to the TSN Top 50 rankings voted on by members of the national media.

This recognition confirms the elite status of the player from Victoria, British Columbia, within Canadian football.

During the 2025 season, Rourke had an exceptional campaign upon his return as a regular starter in the CFL. In 16 starts, he racked up 5,290 passing yards, throwing 31 touchdown passes against 16 interceptions. Add to that his major impact on the ground with 564 yards on 61 carries and 10 touchdowns, making him one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

His performances helped the BC Lions finish second in the West Division with an 11-5 record. Rourke was selected to the CFL All-Star Team and won the Canadian Player of the Year award for the second time.

He also made history by becoming the first Canadian quarterback since 1969 to win the CFL MVP award, a feat that underscores the significance of his season and his impact on contemporary Canadian football.

The TSN Top 50, compiled by sports journalists, imposes quotas by position and includes only players under active contract in the CFL. This year, several notable changes were observed, with 24 new players making their debut, some of whom entered directly into the top 10.

National recognition that confirms his status as a CFL star

Nathan Rourke thus tops the 2026 list, ahead of established players like Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler. The ranking also highlights the depth of talent in the league, with representatives from several teams such as the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Montreal Alouettes, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This distinction confirms not only Rourke's recent dominance but also his central role in the new generation of Canadian quarterbacks. As the 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on him to see if he can maintain this level of excellence and cement his status as the CFL's top player.

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