Dylan Larkin: Three teams that could give the Habs a tough time

The Dylan Larkin trade quickly became a hot topic throughout the National Hockey League.

And for good reason. When a player of that caliber becomes available, it always grabs attention because you don't necessarily see that very often in the NHL.

And right now, there seem to be three teams in particular to watch in this trade race…

The renowned Elliotte Friedman recently discussed this on The Fan Hockey Show podcast: right now, the names of three teams are starting to circulate quite heavily throughout the Bettman circuit.

The Wild, the Lightning… and the Stars.

These three teams, which already have a solid core, will be looking to improve before the start of next season, and Larkin's name is certainly appealing given his well-known qualities.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Dylan Larkin trade request: Minnesota; Tampa; Dallas; those are three of the teams I'm hearing a lot about – FAN Hockey Show (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 7, 2026

Would Julien BriseBois be able to bring Larkin to Tampa Bay? I believe so… because the Lightning's GM always finds a way to acquire big-name players to improve his team.

He's a genius when it comes to the salary cap, too…

Could Larkin end up in Minnesota? I doubt it… because the Wild already gave up a lot to land Quinn Hughes last winter.

Bill Guerin no longer has the pieces he had to pull off another big move…

That said, I really do see the Stars as a fairly logical candidate. The Stars have good young players, there are veterans who will be leaving soon (Seguin, Benn, Duchene), and GM Jim Nill has everything he needs to entice Steve Yzerman with a big offer.

Of course, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens join the list of teams in the running to secure the American's services. Larkin is open to the idea of playing in Canada, but… that doesn't guarantee anything.

So, stay tuned for updates.

In a nutshell

– That's so impressive. He's only 29…

– Really.

“We are going to remember this night.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @SportsnetKyle discuss Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Maple Leafs' coaching search, and more! : https://t.co/RQeYvPgzcj Presented by your Canadian Toyota Dealers pic.twitter.com/9fQj76hILp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2026

– It's going to be wild.