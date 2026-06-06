Three CH players were at Saputo Stadium yesterday to cheer on Canada

The 2025–2026 National Hockey League season is pretty much over, with only the Stanley Cup championship match between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights still to be decided.

Beyond this final, the offseason is well underway with trade rumors and the approaching draft, which is especially noticeable with the Prospect Combine taking place today.

So it really feels like summer, because it's hot outside, hockey is almost over, and the 2026 World Cup is about to kick off.

Indeed, whether you're a soccer fan or not, the World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, taking place once every four years and bringing together the best countries on the planet.

What makes this edition even more special is that it will be held in North America—specifically in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Canada is participating in this World Cup and is preparing to go as far as possible in front of its fans.

The final preparations took place last night during a friendly match against Ireland, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The match took place at Stade Saputo in front of a sold-out crowd, which just goes to show how unfortunate it is that Montreal won't be hosting any World Cup matches.

Amazing crowd turnout at Stade Saputo ahead of Canada vs Ireland pic.twitter.com/hqrP2NsPdd — dedo (@dlicps) June 5, 2026

Fans turned out in force to support Canada, and even some Montreal Canadiens players were in attendance.

In fact, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, and Jake Evans were at Stade Saputo to cheer on the Canadian team ahead of the World Cup.

Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki, and Alex Newhook cheer on Canada at Stade Saputo! #GoHabsGo #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7eVdI6uD3X — RDS (@RDSca) June 6, 2026

The three teammates took the time to chat with various members of the Canadian squad, including Maxime Crépeau and Alistair Johnston, and also waved to the crowd at various points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

It's worth noting that Marie-Philip Poulin was also present, spending time with Canada's captain, Alphonso Davies.

CANMNT Captain meets Captain Clutch! pic.twitter.com/IsmjZ7S1jL — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 5, 2026

It's always great to see Habs players spending the summer in Montreal and enjoying the various activities the city has to offer.

The players are also taking the time to train in Montreal, like Ivan Demidov, who will be hosting prospect Alexander Zharovsky.

In short, the guys will be rooting for Canada, hoping the team will have a great run.

In Brief

– Big day in the NHL.

The calm before the NHL Scouting Combine fitness testing storm. First group starts at 7:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/JdQWvO0qT4 — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) June 6, 2026

– Wow.

WHAT A GAME, THE KNICKS WIN GAME 2! Knicks vs. Spurs on RDS pic.twitter.com/UVRMB8BZBS — RDS (@RDSca) June 6, 2026

– News from the Monaco Grand Prix.