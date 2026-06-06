The Denver Broncos are planning for Bo Nix’s future

The Denver Broncos are entering a critical phase of their long-term planning, a situation that could have a direct impact on their young quarterback, Bo Nix.

The organization is taking a flexible financial approach that hints at a possible major contract extension for its former first-round pick.

Bo Nix, selected 12th overall in the 2024 draft, is currently recovering from two ankle surgeries he underwent during the offseason.

However, he is expected to return to action for training camp, which is excellent news for a team increasingly banking on his development as a quarterback of the future.

This season promises to be crucial for Nix, as he will become eligible for a contract extension in 2027. In this context, the Broncos' financial decisions could directly influence how the team is built around him in the coming years.

Among the key issues, the case of Pat Surtain II is drawing particular attention. The star defensive back recently secured a contract extension worth up to $10 million, in a deal structured by Denver's front office. This decision illustrates the organization's commitment to rewarding its top players while maintaining strategic financial flexibility.

Salary management that could pave the way for a “mega-contract” for Bo Nix

According to several analyses, including one by the Denver Post, the Broncos' current salary structure could be a precursor to a future major contract for Bo Nix. The team has significant wiggle room under the salary cap, allowing it to adjust several deals without compromising its competitiveness.

General Manager George Paton uses mechanisms such as option bonuses to spread out the financial impact of his key players, including Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles. This strategy allows the Broncos to maintain a competitive roster while preparing for major future decisions, particularly regarding the quarterback position.

With a recent appearance in the AFC Conference Championship and a well-established core of players, Denver appears to be building a sustainable franchise around Bo Nix. However, this financial flexibility also means difficult decisions lie ahead regarding other veterans on the team.

In the coming months, every decision made by the Broncos' front office will therefore be closely scrutinized as the organization attempts to strike a balance between immediate performance and building a team capable of supporting its young quarterback over the long term.

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