Ivan Demidov predicts several Stanley Cups for the Canadiens

The Canadiens were so close to the goal, yet so far away.

It's clear this team lacks the tools to win it all one day. Don't worry, though—Kent Hughes is on the case.

A winning team has to overcome some adversity, and that's exactly what the Habs faced in 2025-2026. Ivan Demidov believes his team will be back. He predicts not just one, but several Stanley Cups for the Habs.

Ivan Demidov on the Habs' future: “This is a team that's going to win, not only one Stanley Cup, but I think a couple more. That's my expectation. That's what I see in this team.” pic.twitter.com/4rySL0HIdL — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 6, 2026

Barring a huge surprise, the Russian will be part of those winning teams.

He is one of the team's talented forwards who are shaping the future. In his rookie season, he racked up 62 points in 82 games. Had it not been for Matthew Schaefer, he would have followed in Lane Hutson's footsteps from the previous season and won the Calder Trophy.

Demidov wasn't as impressive in the playoffs, racking up nine points in 19 games. The big problem, aside from the fact that he's still young, is his center. I like Jake Evans, but he's not the one who's going to help Demi rack up points in droves.

I'm really looking forward to seeing who he'll play with next year. Will it be a member of the current team, or a guy like Dylan Larkin, Nico Hischier, or Jordan Kyrou—all of whom have been heavily linked to the Habs?

I'd see him with Connor McDavid, personally, hehe.

In a nutshell

– Unlucky.

MAKE THAT TWO OVERTURNED GOALS ON VEGAS pic.twitter.com/1p8KVliOkS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 7, 2026

– Vegas then woke up.

2-0, Golden Knights Mitch Marner scores Vegas' second goal. A big thanks to Sean Walker for redirecting his pass into the net. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) June 7, 2026

– François Gagnon didn't have Nick Suzuki as the Selke winner.

Yes, I can confirm that.

Nick Suzuki was second on my ballot.

3- Joel Eriksson Ek

4- Jack Eichel 5- Shane Pinto https://t.co/uAcihnLaHj — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) June 7, 2026

– To be continued.