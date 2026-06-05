The Canadiens completely shut down Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen has undoubtedly been one of the best goalies since the start of the 2026 playoffs.

Before the series against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Finals, his stats were mind-blowing. So much so that Habs fans doubted their team could break through the Danish wall.

In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Danish goaltender allowed an average of 1.12 goals per game, while posting an exceptional save percentage of .950.

Andersen completely shut down the offenses of the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Against the Habs, things went (way) south…

Since the first game of the series against the Habs, Andersen hasn't been the same.

In seven games against the Habs and the Vegas Golden Knights, Andersen now has a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of… 0.869.

His goals-against average isn't really that bad, but his save percentage is simply atrocious.

We all know the Habs weren't getting enough shots on goal, but they still managed to find a way to score. Vegas didn't have to work very hard to get past the Dane either.

That said, if you average out his stats since the very start of the playoffs, Andersen has put up some solid numbers.

However, once you're in the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final, your goalie MUST be at his best.

Especially against the Golden Knights' offensive firepower, the goalie has to step up.

Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, and Brett Howden have been incredible in the playoffs (24, 19, and 16 points, respectively), not to mention the fact that Howden has scored 13 times in 18 games.

Andersen will have to step up if the Hurricanes want any hope of lifting the Cup.

In a nutshell

– It certainly won't come easy.

Acquiring a #2 center will be expensive | “If the Canadiens want to make a big move, they have to do it with Kaiden Guhle” https://t.co/FPKP9hVZRp — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 6, 2026

– What a goal.

– For electronic music fans: