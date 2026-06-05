Robert Thomas: The Blues aren’t looking to trade him

Michaël Petit
Robert Thomas: The Blues aren’t looking to trade him
Credit: Alexis R. Knight/NHLI via Getty Images

Robert Thomas is a name that has generated a lot of buzz in the past, especially in Montreal.

He has the ideal profile to support Nick Suzuki and anchor a line with Ivan Demidov.

However, we can put an end to the rumors surrounding the St. Louis Blues center.

Andy Strickland, a reporter covering the Blues, has just announced that St. Louis is not looking to trade him.

We know the Habs are in desperate need of help at center.

Nick Suzuki (who won the Selke Trophy by a landslide) is excellent, but he needs support.

Jake Evans is simply not a second-line center. At best, Evans is an excellent fourth-line center who can do a good job on the third line.

Even though Oliver Kapanen scored 22 goals in his rookie season, he's simply not a second-line center yet. He lacks experience, and we saw a significant drop in his performance in the second half of the season and in the playoffs. He was even benched for most of the playoff games.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!