Robert Thomas: The Blues aren’t looking to trade him

Robert Thomas is a name that has generated a lot of buzz in the past, especially in Montreal.

He has the ideal profile to support Nick Suzuki and anchor a line with Ivan Demidov.

However, we can put an end to the rumors surrounding the St. Louis Blues center.

Andy Strickland, a reporter covering the Blues, has just announced that St. Louis is not looking to trade him.

Robert Thomas trade rumors can be put to rest. The #stlblues are not looking to move their #1 center. Expect Thomas to be on the roster when training camp begins in September. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 6, 2026

We know the Habs are in desperate need of help at center.

Nick Suzuki (who won the Selke Trophy by a landslide) is excellent, but he needs support.

Jake Evans is simply not a second-line center. At best, Evans is an excellent fourth-line center who can do a good job on the third line.

Even though Oliver Kapanen scored 22 goals in his rookie season, he's simply not a second-line center yet. He lacks experience, and we saw a significant drop in his performance in the second half of the season and in the playoffs. He was even benched for most of the playoff games.

More details to come…