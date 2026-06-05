LCF: Important announcement regarding Brandon Banks

Former wide receiver and kick returner Brandon Banks will officially be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

The announcement was made in spectacular fashion during the Canadian Football League's season opener between the Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Banks is the first of six members who will make up the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

His induction ceremony is scheduled for September 17 in Hamilton, just hours before the festivities surrounding the traditional Hall of Fame weekend.

A career marked by speed and excellence

Nicknamed “Speedy” for his exceptional speed, Brandon Banks played 127 games in the CFL between 2013 and 2022.

He spent eight seasons with the Tiger-Cats before concluding his career with the Toronto Argonauts.

Over the years, Banks has become one of the most electrifying players in recent Canadian football history. Notably, he holds the CFL record for the most touchdowns on missed field goal returns with five.

He also ranks third all-time in touchdowns on kick returns with 13.

A Historic Season in 2019

The 2019 season remains the highlight of his career.

That year, Banks won the prestigious CFL Most Valuable Player award after dominating the league with:

112 receptions

1,550 receiving yards

13 receiving touchdowns

These statistics represented career highs at the time and ranked among the best offensive performances in the entire league.

This exceptional season allowed him to become one of the few return specialists to win the CFL Most Valuable Player award.

A significant place in Tiger-Cats history

In Hamilton, Brandon Banks' legacy is immense.

He still holds several franchise records for the Tiger-Cats, including:

Yards on punt returns

Yards on kickoff returns

Touchdowns on punt returns

His achievements have also earned him several individual honors throughout his career.

Banks was named the CFL's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015. He has also been selected to four league All-Star teams and six division All-Star teams.

Although many of his best years were spent in Hamilton, it was with Toronto that he ultimately reached the pinnacle.

In 2022, during his final season in the CFL, Banks won the 109th Grey Cup with the Argonauts, putting the finishing touch on an already remarkable career.

For Hall of Fame Executive Director Eric Noivo, Brandon Banks' induction goes far beyond statistics.

His passion, energy, and ability to change the course of a game at any moment have left a lasting mark on the CFL.

Thanks to his spectacular feats and his contribution to Canadian football over nearly a decade, Brandon Banks now officially joins the sport's greatest legends in the country.

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