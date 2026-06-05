Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens showed interest in him last summer

Dylan Larkin's availability is a game-changer in the NHL.

Teams will be interested in him after seeing him request a trade from his team, and the Larkin trade war is likely to be particularly interesting to follow in the coming weeks.

For what it's worth, the Canadiens are expected to be among the teams in the running to acquire his services. Because they've shown interest in him before…

In a recent article, Jimmy Murphy mentioned that the Habs showed interest in the Wings' captain last year, specifically in the summer of 2025.

A few months earlier, Larkin had complained to the media after the trade deadline because Steve Yzerman hadn't done anything to improve the team… and it was clear at the time that the American wasn't happy with how things were going in Detroit.

And if the Habs were interested in him 12 months ago, they'll certainly be interested again this summer. Especially now that we know the guy wants a trade…

An NHL source told me that the #GoHabsGo have looked into the trade cost for #LGRW captain Dylan Larkin in the past. What would it take to acquire him now? Find out in my latest Murphy's Hockey Law post for @sickmediaco:https://t.co/cY9170kyGi — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 5, 2026

Honestly, it makes sense.

The Canadiens have been looking to improve their center line since last summer. Kent Hughes wanted to find a player to support Ivan Demidov during his first full season in the NHL… but that didn't happen.

And ever since then, people haven't stopped saying that the second-line center position is a real problem in Montreal.

It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens' interest in Larkin is the same—or even greater—now that he's available. Again, on paper, the idea is intriguing because Larkin has everything it takes to fill a truly critical need for the Habs.

But we know it won't happen with the snap of a finger either…

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Andrew Brunette made the Atlanta Thrashers' 14-win season a blast pic.twitter.com/TK0nI5V8Rf — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) June 5, 2026

– Well done!

Nick Suzuki is only the third player in NHL history to win the Selke Trophy with over 100 points. The last to do so was Sergei Fedorov… in 1996! — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 5, 2026

– Hehe.

Marty St. Louis & Cole Caufield: Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/Z5lGwTsz7d — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 5, 2026

– Stay tuned.