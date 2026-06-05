Baker Mayfield sends a clear message to the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield's long-term future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is currently up in the air.

In his first public comments of the offseason, the star quarterback made no secret of his frustration with the stalled contract talks. He openly admitted that the negotiations led by his agent, Tom Mills, were far from meeting his initial expectations.

Although Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht refuses to set a specific timeline, the Mayfield camp has issued a clear ultimatum: everything must be settled before the start of training camp, scheduled for late July. After that deadline, the player refuses to let financial distractions affect his performance on the field.

Entering the third year of his contract signed in 2024, the quarterback earns an average of $33.33 million per season, ranking him 16th in the NFL at his position. Despite the uncertainty, Mayfield insists that his priority remains bringing a Super Bowl to Florida, as he is under contract through the end of the 2026 season.

The Mayfield family's deep attachment to Tampa

Beyond the athletic and financial aspects, the player's disappointment is largely tied to his attachment to Florida. Having recently become parents for the second time with the birth of little Maverick, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have become true pillars of the local community.

The couple is actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives in Tampa, whether supporting diaper banks for babies, funding early childhood programs, or providing scholarships and sports equipment to local high schools. This contractual uncertainty, which he already experienced during the 2024 negotiations, is once again testing the patience of a player who nevertheless hopes to raise his children under the Tampa Bay sun.

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