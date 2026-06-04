Dylan Larkin is asking to be traded: Kent Hughes needs to call Steve Yzerman

A bombshell has just dropped in the National Hockey League.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Dylan Larkin wants to leave Detroit. He's asked the Red Wings to trade him, and the team's struggles are certainly a factor in all of this.

I guess you can see where I'm going with this…

Kent Hughes has no choice but to call Steve Yzerman.

1. Because it's part of his job…

2. Because Larkin is a 29-year-old center with an excellent reputation who would help the Canadiens in so many ways.

Quality players like Larkin don't become available overnight in the National Hockey League. This is truly a great opportunity for the Canadiens… and knowing that Hughes is already on the phone trying to improve his team, we can assume he'll have (or already has) his nose in the deal.

Here's what you need to know about the player in question.

Larkin is 29 years old, shoots left, and is one of the fastest forwards in the NHL. He's no slouch at 6'1” and 204 pounds, and his playing style is a perfect fit for an offensive-minded team like the Canadiens.

The American, who represented his country at the last Olympics, has undeniable offensive talent: we're talking about a guy who has scored at least 30 goals in each of his last five seasons and racks up 65 to 75 points almost every year.

And we're also talking about a guy who can be used in any role because he's solid defensively as well.

This is truly a great opportunity for Kent Hughes and the Habs.

Contract-wise, it's also an attractive deal for the Habs.

Larkin is set to earn $8.7 million for another five years (his contract runs through the end of the 2030–2031 season), and he isn't overpaid for a player of his talent.

Especially since the salary cap is set to rise quite significantly in the coming years…

The only catch, in my view, is this: the Wings and the Canadiens are in the same division, and it's rare to see a team trade such a key player to one of its rivals. But if Kent Hughes makes an offer Steve Yzerman can't refuse, I tend to believe that nothing is impossible…

Extension

People keep saying that the Habs are just a few players away from being truly competitive.

But adding a guy like Larkin to the center line could really help the team take it to the next level. We know that's a bit of a problem in Montreal, and Larkin would fill a major gap in the lineup.

And the beauty of it all… is that the Habs have everything they need to make a big offer. That's why this is a story to watch very closely!