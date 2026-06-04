Alexis Lafrenière in Montreal: Frank Seravalli reveals what the trade might have looked like

Now that the Habs' season is over, many are wondering what the team's next moves will be.

It's not just in Montreal that people believe Kent Hughes is cooking up something big. Will it be Matthew Knies? Dylan Larkin? Vincent Trocheck? Mason McTavish? Robert Thomas?

Frank Seravalli wonders if Alexis Lafrenière might be of interest to the Habs.

On his Franky Hockey podcast, he said the connections are easy to make (Jeff Gorton drafted him, he's from Quebec, etc.) and that perhaps the mystery player was the winger, in fact.

In fact, the reporter revealed what a potential trade might have looked like at the last trade deadline.

A prospect, a draft pick, and Patrik Laine (contract dump) would have been at the heart of the trade.

Seravalli doesn't know the prospect's identity or the draft pick's round, but he's not the kind of reporter to talk just for the sake of it.

Laffy, although not a center, is a player who would fit well in Montreal. He just finished the season with 57 points, including 24 goals, playing on the first line in New York. He's from the area and has played in a major market.

The question now: would he follow in Jonathan Drouin's footsteps and crumble under the pressure of the market in his home province? Maybe. To me, he isn't a logical target. We need a center, not another winger whose production remains a mystery…

Quick Q&A

– Oh, really.

Pierre McGuire on TSN690 says that when he was in Ottawa, they discussed trying to acquire Dylan Larkin; this was four years ago. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 4, 2026

– Worth a listen.

– It's kicking off in the CFL.