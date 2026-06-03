Rams Announcement Regarding Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced that their new defensive star, Myles Garrett , will wear number 95 with his new team.

This decision, however, marks the end of a brief association between that number and Poona Ford, who had been wearing No. 95 since arriving in Los Angeles last season.

Poona Ford reacts with humor

Shortly after the announcement, Ford publicly acknowledged that he would have to give up his number.

On social media platform X, the veteran reposted a viral video showing someone having their jersey literally ripped off, a humorous way to illustrate the situation.

She accompanied her post with a simple:

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A reaction that quickly amused many NFL fans.

A privilege reserved for big stars

In the world of professional football, it's not uncommon for a newly acquired superstar to keep the number they've worn for several years.

Myles Garrett wore number 95 throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns, where he established himself as one of the best defensive players of his generation.

The Rams have therefore chosen to allow him to retain this important visual identity as he begins a new chapter in his career.

At this time, Poona Ford has not announced which number he will wear for the 2026 season.

Fans will therefore have to wait a little longer before seeing his new jersey.

The acquisition of Myles Garrett represents one of the biggest offseason moves in the NFL.

In addition to adding a player capable of completely transforming a defensive unit, the Rams are already granting him certain privileges usually reserved for star players.

The simple change of jersey number illustrates the importance the organization places on its new star player.

With Garrett now firmly established at the heart of the Rams' defense, expectations will be extremely high in Los Angeles heading into the 2026 season.

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