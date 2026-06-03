Marc-Antoine Dequoy’s successor with the Alouettes has been announced

The Montreal Alouettes are set to kick off their 2026 season with a major change on defense.

Following Marc-Antoine Dequoy's retirement, all signs point to young Nate Beauchemin taking over as the starting linebacker.

With just a few days to go before the season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the 23-year-old appears to have convinced the coaching staff that he is ready to take this major step in his career.

A Rapid Rise During Training Camp

At the start of camp, however, Beauchemin was a backup behind Arthur Hamlin, who had filled in for Dequoy at times last season.

However, as training sessions and preseason games progressed, Beauchemin impressed with his intensity, quick execution, and physical play.

These performances earned him repetitions with the first defensive unit in the final days leading up to the start of the season.

Jason Maas impressed

Head coach Jason Maas has not officially confirmed his starting role, but his comments leave little room for doubt.

According to Maas, Beauchemin possesses several essential qualities for success in this position:

Excellent knowledge of the defensive system;

Great speed on the ice;

An effective physical game;

Remarkable communication skills;

Controlled aggression.

The coach even believes that the young player has all the tools necessary to become one of the top linebackers in the CFL.

Growing confidence

For his part, Beauchemin is brimming with confidence ahead of this new responsibility.

Selected 14th overall in the 2025 draft, his rookie season was cut short by a broken arm sustained in Calgary after just seven games.

Despite this injury, his experience late in the season and during the playoffs allowed him to gain valuable experience.

Today, he says he feels much better prepared mentally and physically to face the challenges ahead.

The challenge will be significant right from the first game.

Beauchemin will have to contend with the offence led by Bo Levi Mitchell, one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent CFL history.

Far from being intimidated, the young linebacker says he intends to make the most of this opportunity.

Although he acknowledges he's facing a future Hall of Famer, Beauchemin insists he has no intention of changing his playing style.

Beauchemin's arrival is part of a major transition within the Montreal defense.

Alongside Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, who is also beginning his first full season as a starter at centre, Beauchemin will represent a new generation poised to maintain the Alouettes' standard of excellence.

Cantin-Arku highlights the young safety's intelligence and his ability to communicate effectively with his teammates—two essential qualities for this position.

A Major Succession in Montreal

Replacing Marc-Antoine Dequoy is no easy task.

The Quebec native was one of the pillars of the Montreal defense for several seasons, and his departure leaves a significant void.

However, all signs point to the Alouettes having found in Nate Beauchemin a player capable of gradually taking on this responsibility.

The 2026 season will now reveal whether the young defensive back can translate his full potential into consistent on-field performances.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.