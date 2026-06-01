Ivan Demidov: The Canadiens want to sign him to a long-term contract

Ivan Demidov had a strong rookie season. Even though he didn't have the luxury of playing alongside a top-tier center on his line, the Russian racked up 19 goals and 62 points in his first year in the Bettman League.

Matthew Schaefer's exceptional season cost Demidov the Calder Trophy, but he still finished second in the voting.

But of course, over the next few weeks, the Russian will be in the spotlight due to his contract situation. We know he's eligible to sign a contract extension starting July 1… and Kent Hughes clearly intends to take advantage of that.

The GM confirmed this morning that he may have discussions with Demidov's agent in the coming days regarding the Russian's future. But Hughes emphasized that Demidov is part of his core group and that he wants to sign him to a long-term deal.

He knows it will depend on the Russian's preference, but the organization's wish is to sign him for several seasons.

Habs GM Kent Hughes: “There's no doubt we see Ivan Demidov as a core player on the team. I'm going to have discussions with his agent (Dan Milstein) in the next week, I imagine. I believe Ivan loves Montreal and loves to play for the Canadiens. I'm waiting to hear ‘Where there's… pic.twitter.com/D6m53eqQIr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 1, 2026

Hughes also mentioned that he gets the impression Demidov really enjoys playing for the Habs, but that he also really loves Montreal. And that, of course, is excellent news.

We're a long way from the days when players wanted nothing to do with Montreal: there's a buzz in the city.

It's interesting to note that Demidov has been talking with Lane Hutson about his upcoming contract. The defenseman gave him advice on how he handled the process, but it's especially reassuring to see that the two guys want to play together in Montreal “for the next decade.”

Lane Hutson mentions that he and Ivan Demidov have had conversations about Ivan's upcoming contract extension. Hutson has given Demidov advice on how he handled the process. He mentions how excited he and Ivan are at the prospect of playing together in Montreal for the next decade. pic.twitter.com/IaDGqs5RHh — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 1, 2026

Remember that until September 15, it is still possible to sign a player to an eight-year contract. After that, the maximum will be seven years.

There is therefore reason to believe that, unlike Hutson, Demidov's situation will be resolved before the start of the season. Stay tuned.

Extension

– Noah Dobson confirms that he had surgery on his hand.

Noah Dobson confirms that he had a procedure on his hand. Mentioned he felt better as the games went on. pic.twitter.com/7VbsF1mbcf — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 1, 2026

– Juraj Slafkovský was nearly 100% by the end of the playoffs. Lane Hutson also stated that he did not suffer a serious injury.

“Everyone plays with little niggles. We faced guys who were just as banged up as we were. I won't blame anything on injuries,” said Slafkovský, who noted that he finished the playoffs “at nearly 100% of his ability.” -Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/hnPfPP4e2r — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 1, 2026

– It makes more sense now why Brendan Gallagher went to the bench after the last game.

#Habs Brendan Gallagher said he went down to the bench at the end of the last game because he knew this was it for him with the #GoHabsGo – he wanted to take a moment to reflect for himself — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 1, 2026

– That's true.