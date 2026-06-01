Ivan Demidov: The Canadiens want to sign him to a long-term contract

Félix Forget
Ivan Demidov: The Canadiens want to sign him to a long-term contract
Credit: NHL.com

Ivan Demidov had a strong rookie season. Even though he didn't have the luxury of playing alongside a top-tier center on his line, the Russian racked up 19 goals and 62 points in his first year in the Bettman League.

Matthew Schaefer's exceptional season cost Demidov the Calder Trophy, but he still finished second in the voting.

But of course, over the next few weeks, the Russian will be in the spotlight due to his contract situation. We know he's eligible to sign a contract extension starting July 1… and Kent Hughes clearly intends to take advantage of that.

The GM confirmed this morning that he may have discussions with Demidov's agent in the coming days regarding the Russian's future. But Hughes emphasized that Demidov is part of his core group and that he wants to sign him to a long-term deal.

He knows it will depend on the Russian's preference, but the organization's wish is to sign him for several seasons.

Hughes also mentioned that he gets the impression Demidov really enjoys playing for the Habs, but that he also really loves Montreal. And that, of course, is excellent news.

We're a long way from the days when players wanted nothing to do with Montreal: there's a buzz in the city.

It's interesting to note that Demidov has been talking with Lane Hutson about his upcoming contract. The defenseman gave him advice on how he handled the process, but it's especially reassuring to see that the two guys want to play together in Montreal “for the next decade.”

Remember that until September 15, it is still possible to sign a player to an eight-year contract. After that, the maximum will be seven years.

There is therefore reason to believe that, unlike Hutson, Demidov's situation will be resolved before the start of the season. Stay tuned.


Extension

– Noah Dobson confirms that he had surgery on his hand.

– Juraj Slafkovský was nearly 100% by the end of the playoffs. Lane Hutson also stated that he did not suffer a serious injury.

– It makes more sense now why Brendan Gallagher went to the bench after the last game.

– That's true.

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