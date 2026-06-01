Alexander Zharovsky will train in Montreal with Ivan Demidov

Alexander Zharovsky isn't ready for the NHL yet. That's not unusual.

But the fact remains that the Russian is a top prospect for the Canadiens, who will be better the day the 2025 second-round pick plays for the team.

When will that be? At least a year from now, in theory.

But what you need to know is that Ivan Demidov (who has always had good things to say about Zharovsky) will continue to mentor the young man this summer.

In fact, Demidov (who will once again spend his summer in Montreal) will host Zharovsky to train with him in Montreal. Zharovsky is expected to spend part of his summer here and could arrive as early as next week.

Ivan Demidov will spend his summer in Montreal again, and has invited Alexander Zharovsky to Montreal to train for at least part of the summer. Demidov says Zharovsky is supposed to arrive here next week. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 1, 2026

Demidov, who doesn't know what a break is, will therefore be playing big brother to Zharovsky.

It's good to see that the prospect will be able to get familiar with the city, the Canadiens' facilities, and the people. It can only be positive for the future. So, we might possibly see him at development camp?

Still on the topic of Demidov, he also said he wants to build muscle at the gym this summer.

But most importantly, he confirmed that he'd like to work out the terms of a new contract with the Canadiens as early as this summer. And he wants to do it on a long-term basis.

“I want to stay here.” Ivan Demidov confirms that he wants to sign a long-term deal with Montreal. Mentions his discussions with Lane Hutson and how he believes this will be a Cup contender for years. pic.twitter.com/sISocXXe9l — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 1, 2026

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It's worth noting that he spoke at length with Lane Hutson, who was in the same position last year. Hutson gave him advice on how to handle the situation during the offseason.

It's worth noting that management also has the same plan: to get the Russian, who is part of the core group, to sign a long-term deal.