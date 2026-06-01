Samuel Montembeault wants to stay with the Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault isn't the type to hold a grudge.

Yes, he's frustrated with his season and his situation—he hasn't played in months and was the third-string goalie at the end of the season and in the playoffs. That's normal.

But he's not here to complain.

The goalie confirms that the Habs asked him to stay healthy, just in case. He took the opportunity to get himself in the best shape of his life.

So he's ready for whatever comes next.

He has one year left on his contract ($3.15 million on the cap) and is not in control of his own destiny. So he'll have to see what the Canadiens decide to do with him.

But he confirmed that he would like to stay with the Canadiens.

“I wasn't going into games thinking I could make the saves. I was going in thinking I had to make as few mistakes as possible. You can't perform at your best with that mindset.” -Samuel Montembeault, who says he'd like to stay in… pic.twitter.com/F0k18curI0 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 1, 2026

Their situations differ due to their age, but Brendan Gallagher and Samuel Montembeault have very different perspectives on things today.

Monty, who didn't have the right mindset (he was playing to limit his mistakes), doesn't want to move on. He loves playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

He believes the Habs, who explained the plan to him, treated him fairly. He also wanted to give credit to Marco Marciano and the other two goalies in all of this.

Even though Monty wants to stay, it's clear that the Canadiens will try to trade him. We'll see who calls Kent Hughes to inquire about the services of the Quebec-born player, who is a gold-medal-winning teammate.

In a nutshell

– That makes sense.

“The plan is to hit the gym and build muscle.” – Ivan Demidov — RDS (@RDSca) June 1, 2026

– Yeah.

Asked how he'll feel about being the longest-tenured Hab next season, Jake Evans said: “I don't know if he's (Gallagher) gone yet.” Stu Cowan replied that he told us he is, and Evans seemed taken aback #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 1, 2026

– Well done.

A nice gesture toward the fans: the @CanadiensMTL bought this ad in this morning's @JdeMontreal to highlight their support and passion during the 2026 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/AoXmhwGCFR — Antoine Lacroix (@ALacroixJDM) June 1, 2026

– Luis Castillo to Toronto? [PMLB]

– Makes sense.