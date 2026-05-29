Louis Varland is the Blue Jays’ MVP

After a disastrous start to the season, the Toronto Blue Jays are now just one game below .500 and are currently in the playoff picture, half a game ahead of the Sacramento A's as the last wild-card team.

With a current record of 28 wins and 29 losses, this marks a major turnaround for the Jays, despite the numerous injuries the Canadian team has faced this season.

And one of the reasons the Blue Jays are still fighting for survival is reliever Louis Varland, who has taken over the closer role following Jeff Hoffman's collapse.

Indeed, the 28-year-old has a 0.30 ERA with 41 strikeouts and eight saves in 30 innings pitched this season.

30 Innings Pitched

41 Strikeouts

0.30 ERA

8 Saves Louis Varland pic.twitter.com/uGDtl8t8Th — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 29, 2026

You have to go all the way back to April 25 to find the last—and only—earned run Varland has allowed. It's absolutely crazy.

So, if there's one player who has held the fort this season and deserves the honorary title of the Jays' MVP, it's him. Some players on the Blue Jays have had their standout moments, but none of them have shown as much consistency as Varland.

However, there is one small caveat: Varland, Hoffman, and Tyler Rogers' arms are being used at an alarming rate due to the offense's inability to generate runs and put games out of reach.

The Toronto offense will therefore need to find a way to give its top relievers some rest, because they won't be able to keep up this pace forever.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.