It’s Jaroslav Halak’s fault

If the Canadiens played a bad game of hockey yesterday, it was for one reason and one reason alone.

It's undoubtedly because, for the first time since the start of the playoffs, the torchbearer at the Bell Centre wasn't a Stanley Cup champion.

Jaroslav Halak (with his “STOP” in tribute to Jakub Dobes) was the lucky one.

Wait, wait: I'm being told that the Habs have lost four straight playoff games at home for the first time in their history and that the team has a 2-6 record at home during the 2026 playoffs.

Ah, my bad: it must be someone else's fault besides Jaroslav Halak, after all.

But all jokes aside, seeing the hero of the 2010 playoffs was a nice touch by the Canadiens. After all, we're getting a little taste of the 2010 magic in 2026 thanks to Jakub Dobes.

And it's not Halak's fault that his appearance was the highlight of the night…

In reality, people say it feels like 2010… but that's for better or for worse. After all, just like in 2010, the third round is clearly one too many for Martin St-Louis's men.

And that's true even though Mike Matheson doesn't agree that the gas tank is empty. It's his job to say that, though.

We can all agree that the guys playing in front of Jakub Dobes aren't able to challenge the Hurricanes' players. For the past few games, it's been a pretty one-sided series.

That must be making Toronto fans happy. #FairEnough

Montreal gets ICED in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/tZ4skrlzLd — BarDown (@BarDown) May 28, 2026

The Habs players may have exceeded expectations this 2025-2026 season, but it's also true that those same players are basically letting their goalie down.

Because no, it's not up to him to be better.

Jakub Dobeš said yesterday, right after the game, that he needed to be better, that he couldn't give up three goals in five minutes at the end of a period. Jakub is an extremely humble young man with an impeccable attitude, because the truth is, he's the… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 28, 2026

Yes, he gave up three goals in the first period in a 4-0 loss. But his .929 save percentage (the fourth goal was an empty-netter and he faced 42 shots) tells an important story.

What is that story? That of a goalie who does his job.

The Hurricanes were able to protect their lead while continuing to attack. And clearly, Dobes was ready, keeping his team in the game for two periods.

Unfortunately for him, he can't do it all on his own.

Dobes tries to get the Habs' first shot on goal of the third period! pic.twitter.com/nw63XtSkJQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

When you look at it, Dobes' birthday present was facing seven quick shots in the game and having absolutely no offensive support.

With friends like that, who needs enemies…

The Habs' birthday present for Jakub Dobes so far tonight pic.twitter.com/eGmkj6LP43 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 28, 2026

In a nutshell

– We're keeping an eye on the health of several players, including Kaiden Guhle.

Guhle injured his left knee? pic.twitter.com/Kv5uDa4EA5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– Interesting.

MLB is expected to respond today. https://t.co/pvNHIhpYVk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 28, 2026

– Memorial Cup: Chicoutimi advances to the semifinals.

An easy 4-0 win for the #EverettSilvertips over the #KelownaRockets, who are eliminated from the #MemorialCup Kelowna ties the worst offensive performance in tournament history with just 2 goals in 3 games (Guelph-1996) Friday: Chicoutimi vs. Everett in the semifinals #RDS — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 28, 2026

– The Alouettes remain on RDS.

BIG NEWS! The Alouettes and the CFL are staying on @RDSca through 2032! Excerpt from a CFL press release. pic.twitter.com/2WB3jL0TKw — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) May 28, 2026

– He didn't bring the Habs any luck.

– It would take another 12-day break, indeed.