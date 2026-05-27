The CH is one game away from elimination

Raphael Simard
The CH is one game away from elimination
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After suffering two straight losses for the first time in the playoffs, Montreal was looking to bounce back and tie the series.

No changes to Martin St-Louis' lineup.

Here are the two lineups:

It was an absolutely nightmarish first period for the home team, which allowed three goals.

The first goal was scored by Sebastien Aho, on the edge of offside.

Jordan Staal then doubled the lead.

Logan Stankoven made it a three-goal lead.

In the second period, MSL made changes to his lines.

Juraj Slafkovsky joined Ivan Demidov on the second line.

These changes didn't pay off: Montreal lost and was shut out 4-0. A game to forget.

The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1 and could reach the Stanley Cup Final as early as 8 p.m. on Friday night at home.


Overtime

– Not pretty.

– More scare than harm.

– A very late hit goes unpunished.

– Nice try. The Czech goalie played well, stopping 29 of the 42 shots he faced.

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