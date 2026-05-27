The CH is one game away from elimination

After suffering two straight losses for the first time in the playoffs, Montreal was looking to bounce back and tie the series.

No changes to Martin St-Louis' lineup.

Here are the two lineups:

#Habs lines vs #Hurricanes Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Texier – Danault – Anderson

Newhook – Evans – Demidov

Bolduc – Veleno – Dach Matheson – Dobson

Struble – Hutson

Guhle – Carrier Dobes (starter)

Fowler #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/3wSGRBHvaR — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) May 28, 2026

Hurricanes ECF Game 4 lineup vs. Canadiens: Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis

Hall-Stankoven-Blake

Ehlers-Staal-Martinook

Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson Slavin-Chatfield

Miller-Walker

Gostisbehere-Nikishin Frederik Andersen starts:

10-1

, .923 SV%

, 1.56 GAA

, 2 SO#SoundTheSiren

#GoHabsGo — Joseph (@HockeyJoseph10) May 27, 2026

It was an absolutely nightmarish first period for the home team, which allowed three goals.

The first goal was scored by Sebastien Aho, on the edge of offside.

Sebastian Aho scores on the power play pic.twitter.com/J91pTLxjDI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

Jordan Staal then doubled the lead.

Logan Stankoven made it a three-goal lead.

JORDAN STAAL BANKS IT IN OFF JOSH ANDERSON TO MAKE IT 2-0 CANES pic.twitter.com/YtKFhiUl7O — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 28, 2026

LOGAN STANKOVEN ON THE BREAKOUT AND THE CANES MAKE IT 3-0 IN THE 1ST A wild one going down on TNT, truTV & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JLoYn6AOrB — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 28, 2026

In the second period, MSL made changes to his lines.

Juraj Slafkovsky joined Ivan Demidov on the second line.

These changes didn't pay off: Montreal lost and was shut out 4-0. A game to forget.

The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1 and could reach the Stanley Cup Final as early as 8 p.m. on Friday night at home.

Overtime

– Not pretty.

We'll talk about this again tomorrow, but… I think I just watched the saddest Canadiens playoff game of my life. A complete domination from start to finish in every aspect. A total humiliation in front of their own fans. You'd expect them to be more competitive at this stage… — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 28, 2026

– More scare than harm.

Guhle injured his left knee? pic.twitter.com/Kv5uDa4EA5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– A very late hit goes unpunished.

You can feel the frustration from the Habs players… pic.twitter.com/rrB4bPZG49 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– Nice try. The Czech goalie played well, stopping 29 of the 42 shots he faced.