Jaroslav Halak carries the torch with a sign that reads “Dobeš”

Before every game at the Bell Centre during the playoffs, the Canadiens bring out a former player carrying the famous torch.

Usually, it's mostly legends who have won the Stanley Cup in Montreal who get that honor.

This time?

The choice was a little different.

It was Jaroslav Halak who took the ice before Game Four. Honestly, the fans quickly got the message.

The passing of the torch, and the stop sign The passing of the torch, and the stop sign #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MDveE7lXNO — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 28, 2026

Because the former Habs goalie wasn't just carrying the torch.

He was also holding a “Dobes” sign.

It's impossible not to immediately think of the famous Halak springs of 2010.

Back then, Canadiens fans would show up at the Bell Centre with “Halak” signs scattered throughout the stands during the Habs' completely unexpected run.

The Canadiens surely wanted to make an exception for Dobes by bringing in a goalie who hasn't won a Stanley Cup.

Because the parallel is pretty obvious when you think about it.

An unexpected young goalie.

A team that surprises everyone.

A Bell Centre completely on fire.

The timing was honestly perfect.

Since the start of the playoffs, the veterans carrying the torch have been almost entirely players who won the Stanley Cup with the Habs. So seeing Halak in place of a legend like Patrick Roy is a bit of a shock.

Or why choose Halak over Carey Price?

The answer is probably much simpler than that.

Roy and Price may simply not have been available.

But honestly, the choice of Halak fit perfectly with the current moment.

Because in Montreal, as soon as a goalie starts making fans dream in the spring, certain memories come flooding back.

With that sign in hand, the Canadiens knew exactly what they were doing.

In a nutshell

– Meanwhile, in the AHL.

– Dobes steps up.

The birthday boy is DIALLED in early on pic.twitter.com/tQwnLmGOcc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2026

– Check it out.