Brendan Gallagher could play his final game with the Canadiens tomorrow night

The difference in talent between the Hurricanes and the Canadiens is noticeable. The six extra games the Habs have played are also starting to take their toll a bit more.

Climbing back out of this hole will be a tough challenge.

But Martin St-Louis and the players' job will be to not give up. We may doubt their chances, but they have no right to doubt their own.

Yesterday, the head coach took a first step toward potential solutions by shaking up his lineup. Notably, his top line was dismantled as early as the second period.

Alex Newhook played on the captain's line.

But now, one wonders if Martin St-Louis won't come to the conclusion that adding an ingredient won't help bring a different flavor to tomorrow's game.

And if that's the case, Brendan Gallagher is a candidate to make the lineup for the first time since the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If St-Louis goes to his veteran and tells him to play the best seven minutes possible tomorrow in Raleigh, Gally will do it. He undoubtedly wants his chance… and he can do it, having played only four games since April 6.

He has two goals since April 6… and a positive attitude despite the circumstances.

#Habs Josh Anderson on Brendan Gallagher “It's a tough situation for him, but he's been nothing but a great teammate to every guy in that locker room. He's just putting in the work and being ready to play when his name is called. Like I said, he still has a great attitude in… pic.twitter.com/AkPjrVsiEo — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) May 27, 2026

In reality, I also wonder to what extent Martin St-Louis, who understands the importance of putting a veteran in the lineup, will consider playing him… one last time. Things are going badly, and we need to find a more drastic solution than Oliver Kapanen.

Because let's not kid ourselves: there's a good chance the 2026-2027 season will go on without Brendan Gallagher on the Montreal Canadiens.

Whether through a buyout, a spot on the LTIR (à la Patrik Laine), or a trade, Gally may have already played his last regular-season game with the Habs.

But has he played his last playoff game?

In a nutshell

– Instead of shooting on goal, the guys are… pulling the plug, it seems. Fewer than 18 shots in three straight playoff games—that's never happened before in NHL history.

Habs are the first team in NHL history to record less than 18 shots in 3 consecutive playoff games — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 28, 2026

– Coach: What will the Kings do?

Pierre LeBrun: Peter Laviolette…has had preliminary discussions with a couple of teams; The Kings are one of those teams, a league source confirms – The Athletic (5/26) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 28, 2026

– Listen to this.