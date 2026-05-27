Let’s dive in: Sabres fans add a diving board to the CH logo

As we know, the Canadiens ended the Buffalo Sabres' season about ten days ago. The two teams faced off in the second round, and the Montreal squad won the series in seven games thanks to an overtime goal by Alex Newhook.

It was a thrilling series where the momentum shifted back and forth constantly.

That said, in Buffalo, there are apparently some people who are having a hard time accepting the loss. And if you look at what's happening on Sabres fan Facebook groups, as Jessica Lapinski (TVA Nouvelles) did, you'll see that quite a few of them are pretty frustrated.

A common criticism is that the Habs are accused of being a team that dives. And that led fans to modify the Habs' logo to add… a diving board.

Nothing less.

Sabres fans mock the Canadiens' logo https://t.co/1BZtSKjt7x — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) May 27, 2026

This isn't the first time we've heard something like this in recent days. During Game #3, someone on the ice (either a Hurricanes player or Wes McCauley) apparently accused Lane Hutson of diving a little too often, telling him to stop doing it.

Rightly or wrongly, this narrative is clearly starting to stick to the Canadiens.

Remember that during the series against the Sabres, Lindy Ruff notably accused the Habs players of “going down easily.” And when your team's coach makes comments like that, it's easy to latch onto them.

I'm not saying the Canadiens never do it—let's be clear on that. But to think they're the only team that does it is burying your head in the sand… and in the case of Sabres fans, it mostly just shows a lot of frustration.

In brief

– Jordan Tourigny suspended for the remainder of the Memorial Cup.

CHL says Jordan Tourigny has been suspended for the remainder of the 2026 Memorial Cup, as recommended by @NHLPlayerSafety. pic.twitter.com/bWaPmthsKH — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2026

– Note.

I can confirm that Nacho Piatti's presence in Montreal—for the past week—is not related to any job that would tie him to the #CFMTL. He spent several days in Montreal for personal reasons and took the opportunity to say hello to his former club—that's it.… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 27, 2026

– David Carle's name is making waves in Colorado, despite John Tortorella's comments about Jared Bednar.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Avalanche/Jared Bednar: The one thing…is this whole David Carle thing, and maybe Colorado decides to wade into that – FAN Hockey Show (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 27, 2026

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