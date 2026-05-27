Cole Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky last night

Félix Forget
Cole Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky last night
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Cole Caufield has been on a strange run lately. The diminutive maverick has had some flashes of brilliance and has still managed to rack up 12 points in 17 games so far… but nine of those points came on the power play.

It's much tougher for him at 5-on-5, just like it is for the rest of his line.

And tonight, in a game that will be crucial for the Canadiens, the team will need its 50-goal (or 51-goal, depending on your preference) scorer. Whether it's 5-on-5 or on the power play, seeing Caufield step up would do the Habs a world of good.

And it's interesting to note that, according to our colleague Maxime Truman, Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky last night at Gretzky's hotel.

Note that Paul Bissonnette, who was a guest on Game Notes, also shared the information. A clip was posted and then removed, but the information is still present in the full episode (around 1:22).

It's worth noting that Gretzky is currently in town for the same reasons as Bissonnette, as both are part of the broadcast team for the American network TNT.

Gretzky was at the game Monday night and will be there again tonight.

It's still pretty cool to see that Caufield took the time to go meet Gretzky. One has to wonder if #13 took the opportunity to ask the Great One for a tip or two.

And in fact, all Habs players should take a lesson from Gretzky's famous quote about how you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, hehe.


In a nutshell

– Zachary Bolduc loves his line.

– What do you think?

– A name to watch this summer.

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