Cole Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky last night

Cole Caufield has been on a strange run lately. The diminutive maverick has had some flashes of brilliance and has still managed to rack up 12 points in 17 games so far… but nine of those points came on the power play.

It's much tougher for him at 5-on-5, just like it is for the rest of his line.

And tonight, in a game that will be crucial for the Canadiens, the team will need its 50-goal (or 51-goal, depending on your preference) scorer. Whether it's 5-on-5 or on the power play, seeing Caufield step up would do the Habs a world of good.

And it's interesting to note that, according to our colleague Maxime Truman, Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky last night at Gretzky's hotel.

Note that Paul Bissonnette, who was a guest on Game Notes, also shared the information. A clip was posted and then removed, but the information is still present in the full episode (around 1:22).

#SpecialMeeting Several people told me today that Cole Caufield met with Wayne Gretzky yesterday around dinnertime at his hotel's restaurant and bar. @spittinchiclets shared the news but has since deleted the post. Reminder: Wayne Gretzky once said… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 27, 2026

It's worth noting that Gretzky is currently in town for the same reasons as Bissonnette, as both are part of the broadcast team for the American network TNT.

Gretzky was at the game Monday night and will be there again tonight.

It's still pretty cool to see that Caufield took the time to go meet Gretzky. One has to wonder if #13 took the opportunity to ask the Great One for a tip or two.

And in fact, all Habs players should take a lesson from Gretzky's famous quote about how you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, hehe.

In a nutshell

– Zachary Bolduc loves his line.

Bolduc on his line:

“I love playing with Joe & Kirby. They're working hard down low and they're heavy on the forecheck. I think as a line that's what we want to do—we want to get the puck to the net and apply heavy forechecking—and I think we've done it and we want to do it more.” — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) May 27, 2026

– What do you think?

Unpopular opinion: I've always felt Nathan MacKinnon's body language can become a problem when things go bad. The talent and competitiveness are obvious, but frustration from your best player can spread through a bench fast in the playoffs. There's a difference between intensity… — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) May 27, 2026

– A name to watch this summer.