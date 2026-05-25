Martin St-Louis: “I’d rather lose early than late”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis: “I’d rather lose early than late”
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Martin St-Louis spoke to the media after today's practice.

First, it's worth noting that he confirmed Oliver Kapanen would be left out of tonight's lineup. It's been a good two months since he's been this clear about anything.

However, he didn't want to say it was because of his turnover… even though we suspect there might be a connection. St-Louis mainly praised Joe Veleno's skills.

Another standout response during his press conference came when he was asked about the Canadiens often starting their games poorly.

Goals right at the start of the first period disrupt the rhythm.

The coach, in a statement that seems obvious but still says it all, mentioned that he'd rather lose early than lose at the end of the game.

Indeed.

The hidden subtext here is that even though MSL acknowledges that starting games this way isn't exactly ideal for his team, he knows his players know how to mount comebacks.

But we all agree it would be easier to play less catch-up hockey. Everyone knows that.

Tonight, the crowd at the Bell Centre will be loud, and they'll want to show the Hurricanes that they don't have a crowd quite as wild. And I mean that in a good way.

But St. Louis also knows that giving up an early goal would silence the Montreal crowd. And no one on the Habs wants that.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Lane Hutson isn't afraid.

– Victoire: parade on May 30.

– Ouch.

– Davis Alexander is at Alouettes practice.

– Note.

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