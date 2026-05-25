Martin St-Louis: “I’d rather lose early than late”

Martin St-Louis spoke to the media after today's practice.

First, it's worth noting that he confirmed Oliver Kapanen would be left out of tonight's lineup. It's been a good two months since he's been this clear about anything.

However, he didn't want to say it was because of his turnover… even though we suspect there might be a connection. St-Louis mainly praised Joe Veleno's skills.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on the lineup change: “Kappy [Oliver Kapanen] is going to be out tonight and it's not necessarily for that [his turnover in OT of Game 2]. We feel like Carolina brings a lot of physicality and speed and I feel like Joey [Joe Veleno] can give us that” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 25, 2026

Another standout response during his press conference came when he was asked about the Canadiens often starting their games poorly.

Goals right at the start of the first period disrupt the rhythm.

The coach, in a statement that seems obvious but still says it all, mentioned that he'd rather lose early than lose at the end of the game.

Indeed.

Martin St-Louis on opponents who often score early in a game: “I'd rather lose early than lose at the end.” @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) May 25, 2026

The hidden subtext here is that even though MSL acknowledges that starting games this way isn't exactly ideal for his team, he knows his players know how to mount comebacks.

But we all agree it would be easier to play less catch-up hockey. Everyone knows that.

Tonight, the crowd at the Bell Centre will be loud, and they'll want to show the Hurricanes that they don't have a crowd quite as wild. And I mean that in a good way.

But St. Louis also knows that giving up an early goal would silence the Montreal crowd. And no one on the Habs wants that.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

@MaxLalonde_ and I are going to have a blast playing at Golf Matha on June 2. If you'd like to join us, don't hesitate! https://t.co/CFuD2iiRaY pic.twitter.com/noFXaRP7p0 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2026

– Lane Hutson isn't afraid.

#Habs Lane Hutson on being physically targeted by the ‘Canes: “I'm not too worried about it. I mean, it's been happening all playoffs for everyone, so it's not just me—it's everyone. They have a big, strong team, and they use their strength.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 25, 2026

– Victoire: parade on May 30.

The Walter Cup parade will take place Saturday, May 30, in Montreal; the Victoire players will be celebrated in the city center, but the route has yet to be confirmed #GoVictoire #PWHL — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) May 25, 2026

– Ouch.

The relationship between the owner and the fans is beyond repair. https://t.co/AOXCjfcITl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 25, 2026

– Davis Alexander is at Alouettes practice.

Last week of training camp in Quebec City – rainy day! Davis Alexander is here!#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/j5Q17NXtBy — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) May 25, 2026

– Note.