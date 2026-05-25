Chris Chelios and the torch, the Snowbirds tonight, and the Habs (not bad) running a bit late

Who will carry the torch tonight?

According to Félix Séguin, it's not out of the question that Chris Chelios, who was in Montreal over the weekend for the F1 race, could be the Canadiens' candidate.

The guys at HFTV also talked about it.

Our good friend Félix Séguin of @TVASports mentioned on his IG story that Chelios was in town for the Grand Prix and he could be tonight's torchbearer pic.twitter.com/K6INaIZmiK — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 25, 2026

If that's indeed what happens, I expect to see a huge reaction from the crowd. After all, the great defenseman (who left the city under the circumstances we all know) was loved and important.

And if it does happen, I'd love to see him enter to Bob Bissonnette's song… even though I know it won't happen.

Snowbirds in the Sky

We don't know if Chris Chelios will be there… but we do know that before the game, the Snowbirds will be flying over the Bell Centre. And no, we're not talking about flying Quebecers who spend the winter in Florida—we're talking about planes.

At 6:15 p.m., you'll be able to see the planes flying over the Bell Centre. Do you think it'll be louder than if Chelios were actually there?

Snowbirds to fly over Bell Centre before Canadiens' Game 3 https://t.co/aJST62fgOr — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 25, 2026

Obviously, it's less impressive than in football, for example. After all, in an outdoor sport, arranging for the planes to fly over during the national anthem is a good idea.

The planes are in town because of F1, once again.

Bookmakers aren't favoring the Canadiens

Who will win the Stanley Cup? According to the bookmakers on the Hockey Stats website, the Canadiens aren't currently the favorites.

In fact, the Habs are far behind the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes, who are each at over 40%. The Habs are at 12.6%, which is just a bit more than a one-in-eight chance.

Cup odds via https://t.co/bd6Z790zug: 42.0% — Vegas Golden Knights

40.8% — Carolina Hurricanes

12.6% — Montreal Canadiens

4.7% — Colorado Avalanche It's scary hours in Denver. pic.twitter.com/q6ANK5Mk2H — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 25, 2026

The Avalanche are far behind, but they're the team most likely to be eliminated first among the teams still alive in the Final Four.

A win tonight would surely boost the percentage.

In a nutshell

– Will the coach be in demand?

Chris Johnston: I think Peter Laviolette will be of interest in Toronto; maybe LA, not as sure there – Nielson Show (5/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 25, 2026

– Interesting.

That's the solution to get both of them on the ice. https://t.co/zdtIxjyPnu — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 25, 2026

– Good question.