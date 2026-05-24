The Steelers are restructuring another contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a significant financial adjustment by restructuring the contract of tight end Pat Freiermuth to free up cap space for the 2026 NFL season.

According to reports by Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, the team converted a portion of the player's salary into a roster bonus, thereby immediately reducing his impact on this season's payroll.

Prior to this restructuring, Freiermuth was set to earn a base salary of $7.6 million and counted for $11.2 million against the Steelers' salary cap. The organization will now pay him nearly $6 million in a lump sum, while deferring a portion of the costs to future seasons.

The player is still under contract with Pittsburgh through 2028, making him a logical candidate for this type of financial maneuver.

This decision comes at an interesting juncture in the tight end's career, however, as he is coming off a statistically disappointing season.

Freiermuth saw a significant drop in production in 2025, finishing the year with just 41 receptions and 486 yards—his lowest totals in a full season in his career.

A New Opportunity for Pat Freiermuth in 2026

Last season, Freiermuth gradually lost playing time to veteran Jonnu Smith in the offensive system led by Arthur Smith.

However, both men are no longer with the organization, which now opens the door for a much more significant role for Freiermuth starting this fall.

Several analysts expect the player to once again become a central piece of the offense alongside young tight end Darnell Washington.

This restructuring also comes after several major offseason moves by the Steelers, notably the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose contract costs significantly more than it will in 2025.

According to Spotrac, Pittsburgh was among the teams with the least available salary cap space in the NFL prior to this trade.

While this restructuring helps the Steelers in the short term, it will slightly increase the financial impact of Freiermuth's contract in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Nevertheless, many observers believe the player could bounce back strongly this year in a less crowded offensive system with more opportunities.

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