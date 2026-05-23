RUMOR: The Red Sox are looking to bolster their offense

The Red Sox haven't had a great start to the season. Alex Cora has taken the heat, but there's still a long way to go before the Red Sox become a respectable team.

Of course, one has to wonder if that's even possible. But since the team is just two games out of the playoffs, nothing is decided yet.

It's clear that one of the Boston team's biggest problems is its offense. Not having Rafael Devers or Alex Bregman doesn't help the rest of the lineup… but we won't rub salt in the wound too much.

According to journalist Jen McCaffrey, who covers the team for The Athletic, the team's front office is currently exploring its options on the trade market.

The offense wasn't the problem for the Red Sox on Friday night, but that doesn't mean they're not already looking to add. The Red Sox are exploring the trade market with a preference for right-handed hitters. More here, free to readhttps://t.co/0FIHWQO2Je — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) May 23, 2026

Craig Breslow isn't necessarily looking for a player at a specific position, but a right-handed hitter would be the ideal target in Boston.

Seeing Trevor Story and Roman Anthony sidelined are factors that mean the Red Sox need help.

The word on the street right now is that some National League teams might be more willing to make a quick move. After all, the standings are much tighter in the American League.

Some teams in the other league are probably closer to throwing in the towel.

The Red Sox' lack of power isn't the only thing working against the team right now. But let's just say that fixing that would make a lot of things go much better.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks.

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