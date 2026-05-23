Mike Trout would rather not talk about a trade (for now)

It's May 23, and the Los Angeles Angels are the worst team in Major League Baseball. So it's no surprise to see Mike Trout's name at the center of several trade rumors.

Trout himself, however, prefers not to address the subject and remains focused on doing his best to make his team better—no small task.

Trout, 34, has been in the majors since the 2011 season and has a full no-trade clause in his contract, valid through 2030.

So, he is the master of his own destiny, and if it were up to him, he would finish his career with the Angels. However, if he wants to add a World Series title to his brilliant career, he'll have to resign himself to a change of scenery—and sooner rather than later.

Angels' Mike Trout gives blunt response to deafening trade rumors https://t.co/eii6aOZ2An pic.twitter.com/dWPg5yLSXk — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 22, 2026

Since 2020, he hasn't been spared from injuries, and the next one could be his last. Trout and his agent will have to consider leaving the only team he's ever known in order to go out and win a ring somewhere else.

This season, the outfielder is batting just .239, but he has already hit 12 home runs and could reach 40 for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

Once recognized as the best player of his generation, Trout has seen injuries slow him down without, however, compromising his chances of one day seeing his name added to the list of athletes inducted into Cooperstown. He is an exceptional player, but he has not managed, even with Shohei Ohtani, to turn the Angels into a winning team.

As the trade deadline approaches, the rumors surrounding him will intensify. Trout will then be torn between the possibility of finishing his career in Los Angeles (with the Angels) or continuing it with a team contending for major honors. Only he will decide.

Yesterday, in a 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers, Trout had another strong game, going 2-for-4 and driving in two runs. The Angels have the worst record in the majors (18-34), and their No. 27 must be finding the wait long, but as a true team player, he's giving it his all.

Except that time is working against him, and he'll have to be more selfish if he wants to give more meaning to what he's accomplished so far. Selfish in the sense that he'll have to consider jumping ship, even if it's been taking on water for decades now.

Who wouldn't dream of having an athlete of his caliber on their team right now, especially with the playoffs coming up? A New Jersey native, he could get closer to home by returning to the East Coast just when it matters most.

In writing this, I don't wish the Angels any harm, but I'd like to see Mike Trout experience a moment of glory that has eluded him since he made his mark in the major leagues.

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