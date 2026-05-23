Patrick Roy has been shaken: he is having a hard time getting over his dismissal

In early April, Patrick Roy was fired as head coach of the Islanders. With only four games left in the season, the Isles decided to bring in Pete DeBoer to take the helm.

That didn't help the team make the playoffs, though.

Since then, we've heard very little from Roy. We know his name has been mentioned a bit in connection with various head coaching positions available in the NHL, but that's about it.

But Ray Cloutier, who heard from the Quebec native “through the grapevine,” shared some details on Énergie 98.9… and what we gather is that Roy was seriously shaken by his firing.

He's having a hard time getting over it right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ÉNERGIE 98.9 Québec (@energie989)

It's worth noting that the firing came at a very specific time, as Roy didn't get the chance to finish out the season while his team was still fighting for a playoff spot. He exceeded expectations all season long, but he still lost his job.

It's understandable that this hurt him.

It's worth noting that Cloutier also added that Mathieu Darche shouldn't be blamed for the decision to fire Roy. According to him, the decision didn't come from Darche, but from higher up.

And since Darche is at the top of the Islanders' hockey operations hierarchy, we can assume the team's owners are involved here.

In short, it's clear that Roy was deeply affected by his dismissal; he's currently spending his time in Florida. Let's just say that under the circumstances, we shouldn't expect to see him leading the charge at the Bell Centre.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Roy.

Winner of the 2023 #MemorialCup as an assistant coach with the #Remparts and former assistant to Patrick Roy with the #NewYorkIslanders, Benoit Desrosiers is in Kelowna to help the #Sagueneens with video analysis of #QMJHL teams — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 23, 2026

– Enjoy the show.

Hutson, Danault, and St-Louis speak to the media ahead of tonight's game Listen ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/HjOlqrawqI — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 23, 2026

– The Sabres are looking to improve in goal.

Jeff Marek: There are a lot of teams right now—and I think we might start to include the Sabres in this mix—that are looking to upgrade their goaltending – Daily Faceoff Live (5/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 23, 2026

– I like that.

The ziguezon is causing a sensation in Chicago in the locker room and arena of the Wolves, the Hurricanes' farm team! Justin Robidas explained the origins of this tradition to us: https://t.co/EymhHubTo3 pic.twitter.com/ocXpDOvzkX — NHL (@NHL_FR) May 23, 2026

– Interesting.