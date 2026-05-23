“It’s up to him”: Jared Bednar throws Cale Makar under the bus

Last night, the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche. With that win, Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the series… without even having played a single home game yet.

That's not ideal for the Avalanche.

Clearly, Cale Makar's absence is being felt in Colorado. The defenseman, who is an exceptional player, hasn't played since the start of the series… and we're wondering if he'll be able to return to help his team anytime soon.

But it's interesting to note that after yesterday's game, Jared Bednar spoke about Makar's situation… and instead of playing the same old tune, he threw his defenseman under the bus:

It'll be up to him to decide if he's coming back. – Jared Bednar

Bednar on Makar: “It's gonna be Cale's decision on if he's coming back. He's doing all the work. I don't make that decision for him.” — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) May 23, 2026

Bednar, in fact, could have given a standard response, saying that Makar is making progress and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. That said, he instead opted for a response that puts pressure on his defenseman.

I wonder how Makar took that.

And following such comments, one has to wonder if Makar would even be able to play right now. We suspect he's not 100% (and he might be far from it), but if the doctors have given him the green light, that could explain Bednar's remarks.

But on the other hand, if Makar returns to the game in the next match, expect the Golden Knights to target him. Yes, Makar and the Avalanche are in a precarious position right now.

In a nutshell

– I like that.

I asked Phillip Danault if there were any players who had made an impression on him and shown him the way in terms of leadership. “Oh, there are tons. But I'd say the main ones are Perry, Weber, Price, Doughty, Kopitar, Andrew Shaw. It's important… pic.twitter.com/19AUlzxXIv — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 23, 2026

– Hehe.

Lane Hutson just showed up 10 minutes early for the press conference. I'm not even kidding. We told him he could come back. This guy is off the charts. https://t.co/JlcdLgJff9 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 23, 2026

– Indeed.

What a signing by Kent Hughes! pic.twitter.com/vXBSeRuzon — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 23, 2026

– Interesting.

Jeff Marek: Re Oilers: I would expect to hear the name Jordan Kyrou a lot this offseason as someone who can skate with Connor McDavid, and it's not exactly a secret that Kyrou's been on the market for a couple of years – Daily Faceoff Live (5/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 23, 2026

– George Russell wins the sprint race in Montreal.