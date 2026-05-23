“It’s up to him”: Jared Bednar throws Cale Makar under the bus

Félix Forget
“It’s up to him”: Jared Bednar throws Cale Makar under the bus
Credit: X @TrendingSportsP

Last night, the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche. With that win, Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the series… without even having played a single home game yet.

That's not ideal for the Avalanche.

Clearly, Cale Makar's absence is being felt in Colorado. The defenseman, who is an exceptional player, hasn't played since the start of the series… and we're wondering if he'll be able to return to help his team anytime soon.

But it's interesting to note that after yesterday's game, Jared Bednar spoke about Makar's situation… and instead of playing the same old tune, he threw his defenseman under the bus:

It'll be up to him to decide if he's coming back. – Jared Bednar

Bednar, in fact, could have given a standard response, saying that Makar is making progress and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. That said, he instead opted for a response that puts pressure on his defenseman.

I wonder how Makar took that.

And following such comments, one has to wonder if Makar would even be able to play right now. We suspect he's not 100% (and he might be far from it), but if the doctors have given him the green light, that could explain Bednar's remarks.

But on the other hand, if Makar returns to the game in the next match, expect the Golden Knights to target him. Yes, Makar and the Avalanche are in a precarious position right now.


In a nutshell

– I like that.

Hehe.

– Indeed.

– Interesting.

– George Russell wins the sprint race in Montreal.

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