Here are the top Quebec offensive players in the CFL

Quebec talent continues to shine in the CFL

Quebec football is currently enjoying an extremely exciting period in the Canadian Football League. Several players from the Province of Quebec now hold key roles on Canadian teams, both on offense and defense.

As the 2026 season approaches, Quebec talent is particularly standing out on several offensive units across the league. Between established players, rising stars, and reliable veterans, Quebec continues to produce athletes capable of making a tangible impact in the league.

Here is an overview of the best Quebec players on offense by position.

No established Quebec quarterback yet

The quarterback position remains the most difficult for Quebec players to fill in the CFL.

Although several promising prospects are beginning to make their mark, none has yet managed to establish themselves as a long-term starter in the Canadian league. Jonathan Sénécal was notably drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in 2025 before earning some preseason playing time, while Éloa Latendresse-Regimbald was recently selected by the Edmonton Elks.

Meanwhile, Arnaud Desjardins continues his development with the Alouettes.

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon is establishing himself at the offensive back position

At the running back position, Thomas Bertrand-Hudon of the Saskatchewan Roughriders currently stands out as the top player from Quebec.

Since joining the CFL, Bertrand-Hudon has shown great consistency behind veteran AJ Ouellette. During the 2025 season, he had his most productive campaign with 166 rushing yards and a touchdown, in addition to making a solid contribution in the passing game.

The former Quebec college player continues to earn his organization's trust thanks to his versatility and reliability.

Honorable mention: Ludovick Choquette of the Calgary Stampeders.

Samuel Emilus Among the CFL Elite

At the receiver position, there is virtually no debate at this point: Samuel Emilus ranks not only among the best Quebecers in the league but also among the best receivers in the entire CFL.

The Roughriders player cemented his status during the last Grey Cup with a spectacular performance of 10 catches for 108 yards, earning him the title of Canadian Player of the Game.

At just 28 years old, Emilus already has several 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and continues to improve offensively. If he stays healthy, he could have his best career season in 2026.

Honorable mention: Kevin Mital of the Toronto Argonauts.

At tight end, David Dallaire of the Alouettes remains a key part of the Montreal offense.

Used as much for his blocking skills as for his passing ability, Dallaire has built a reputation as a reliable and disciplined player. Despite currently being on the injured reserve list, he should quickly resume his role once he's back to 100%.

Honorable mention: Anthony Gosselin of the Ottawa Redblacks.

On the offensive line, Pier-Olivier Lestage of the Montreal Alouettes continues to establish himself as one of the best players at his position in the entire league.

After being named to the CFL All-Star Team in 2025, Lestage secured a significant three-year contract this past winter. According to advanced statistics from Pro Football Focus, he effectively limited the pressure on the Alouettes' quarterbacks throughout last season.

His steady progression once again confirms the quality of development in Quebec football.

Honorable mention: Chris Fortin of the Calgary Stampeders.

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