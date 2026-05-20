Jesperi Kotkaniemi was the… 8th defenseman for the Hurricanes at practice today

Jesperi Kotkaniemi isn't part of the Hurricanes' plans right now.

The guy hasn't been used since April 14 (he hasn't played a single playoff game this year) because he isn't capable of helping his team.

But now, things have reached a whole new level for the former Habs player.

This morning, at his team's practice, KK was used… as the Canes' eighth defenseman. He wasn't on any of his team's regular lines, and Nicolas Deslauriers was playing as the 13th forward in his place.

That's where we're at with Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Carolina. The good news?

He'll have only four years left on his contract ($4.82 million per season) starting July 1… hehe. #WhatAMess

Hurricanes practice lines (5/20): Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis

Hall-Stankoven-Blake

Ehlers-Staal-Martinook

Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson

Deslauriers Slavin-Chatfield

Miller-Walker

Gostisbehere-Nikishin

Reilly-Kotkaniemi Andersen

Bussi

Kochetkov — Ryan Henkel (@RyanHenkel_) May 20, 2026

Honestly, at this point… it's just funny.

The Hurricanes tried to act all high and mighty with their hostile bid, they messed with the Canadiens afterward, and now… they're the ones stuck with a massive problem on their hands.

Imagine paying nearly $5 million for a player and not being able to use him because he's so bad! Although in Montreal, it's kind of the same thing with Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine, who make even more money…

But it's a shame in a way because I would have loved to see KK play against the Canadiens in the playoffs. I would have loved to hear the Canadiens fans boo him passionately at the Bell Centre after everything that's happened in recent years.

But in the end, he's the one who's taking the brunt of it.

Having to watch your team's playoff games—especially when they're dominating—must really sting. Especially considering we're talking about a guy who signed a massive multi-year contract… and who can't seem to find ways to contribute to the team's success.

Too bad for him. And too bad for the Hurricanes, who have to deal with this situation day in and day out.

In a nutshell

– Note to self.

LINDY'S BACK We have signed head coach Lindy Ruff to a two-year contract extension → https://t.co/ofxYXRqHNY#LetsGoBuffalo | #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/eTH98eMsk1 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 20, 2026

– Heads up:

Watch the Habs in the third round at the Watch Party with pizza – L'espace 1909 edition presented by @PizzaPizzaLtd! Enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza and the largest restaurant screen in North America Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 20, 2026

– Yep!

Arber Xhekaj on his IG: “The Show Goes On” pic.twitter.com/5nsa4V6DR9 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 20, 2026

– Interesting.

After yesterday morning's practice in Brossard, Florian Xhekaj took the time to greet two young fans before leaving the rink. Will Arber Xhekaj's younger brother make the Canadiens' roster next season? @DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/VGGI1vBfPc — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) May 20, 2026

– Yes.