Martin St-Louis’ absence: “In the playoffs, if you’re out for personal reasons, it’s serious”

Martin St-Louis was not at the Canadiens' practice this morning.

The team's head coach had to take time off for family reasons, and we're wondering what exactly is going on.

Is it serious? We all hope the answer is no, but…

But as Georges Laraque said on his show on BPM Sports, the fact that we're in the playoffs right now… that says a lot. It suggests that something important is going on in St-Louis's life right now.

You're in the playoffs. If you're leaving for personal reasons, it's serious. – Georges Laraque

Georges and Stéphane Gonzalez sent their thoughts to the Canadiens' head coach:

As long as nothing is made public, it's none of our business. But given the current context, knowing that the Canadiens start their series tomorrow against the Hurricanes and seeing that the coach wasn't there this morning… It sends some slightly worrying signals.

Let's hope he'll be able to be at his post tomorrow night in Carolina.

That said, there are two things to keep in mind here.

1. This isn't the first time Martin St-Louis has had to take time off like this. In 2024, his son got injured in a hockey game, and the Canadiens coach went to join him in the U.S. for a few days.

2. The last time the Canadiens made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, they had to manage without their coach (Dominique Ducharme), who was dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

Let's hope that this time, the Habs can count on their coach…

In a nutshell

– The Habs will have to be careful.

The Hurricanes' home ice is absolutely INSANE in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/r9qhaVGfWV — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 20, 2026

– Nice.

The second-round jackpot has found a winner! The 5 bonus prizes are still up for grabs and will be drawn at the end of the Canadiens' playoff run. To see all the winning numbers from our draws ↓https://t.co/iMo9rKxvRj pic.twitter.com/ZGzvwsoAlB — Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) May 20, 2026

– It's going to be a good matchup.