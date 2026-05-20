Hamlin, Beauchemin, or Sutherland to replace Marc-Antoine Dequoy

The battle to become the Montreal Alouettes' new starting linebacker is far from over.

Since Marc-Antoine Dequoy's retirement, three players have been vying for his spot: veteran Arthur Hamlin, Nate Beauchemin, who saw some action last year, and rookie Jonathan Sutherland, a recent arrival after three NFL training camps.

Arthur Hamlin is banking on his experience to stand out. “The competition is fierce every day, and every practice counts,” he says. In his view, his in-depth knowledge of the system and the years he's spent on the field give him a significant advantage. “The game seems slower to me, and my experience helps me a lot,” he adds, highlighting his versatility and his understanding of the entire defense.

Nate Beauchemin, the Alouettes' second-round pick in 2025 and a former Defensive Player of the Year with the Calgary Dinos, is experiencing a second camp that's very different from his first. “Last year, everything was new and stressful. This year, I'm comfortable and really enjoying myself,” he explains, noting that he's returned in top physical condition.

Both veterans pay tribute to Dequoy, a source of inspiration and leadership for the team. “Marc-Antoine showed us the team's culture; he was an excellent teammate and leader,” Hamlin notes, while Beauchemin hopes to follow in his footsteps on the field and in the locker room.

Sutherland, the rookie defying expectations

As for Jonathan Sutherland, a first-round pick in 2023, he impresses with his competitive spirit and versatility. After ten days of camp, head coach Jason Maas says he's confident: “No matter who starts, we'll be in an excellent position. All our defensive backs are very versatile, and that gives us great flexibility.”

For now, Hamlin remains the favorite thanks to his experience, but the young Beauchemin and Sutherland are determined to seize their opportunity. The battle for the linebacker position promises to keep Alouettes fans on the edge of their seats this season.

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