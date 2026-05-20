A former Super Bowl champion visited the Chicago Bears

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nazeeh Johnson continues to attract attention on the free-agent market.

According to reports from insider Jordan Schultz, Johnson recently visited the Chicago Bears, as several teams are currently evaluating the possibility of offering him a contract.

The defensive veteran is also reported to have met with the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles in recent weeks.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, Nazeeh Johnson spent all four of his first seasons with the Chiefs organization.

Although he never played a leading role on Kansas City's defense, he still won Super Bowl LVII in his rookie season.

After a more challenging 2023, Johnson managed to carve out a more significant role in the Chiefs' defensive lineup the following year.

During his best season in Kansas City, Johnson played in 16 games, including six as a starter.

He recorded 56 tackles, one sack, and several pass deflections, in addition to seeing regular action on special teams.

The former Chiefs player also attempted a transition from safety to cornerback in 2025.

Although that experience proved more challenging, several teams still see potential in him thanks to his versatility and experience in a winning system.

The Chiefs have completely overhauled their defensive backfield

Meanwhile, Kansas City is undergoing a major overhaul of its secondary.

The departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams have completely transformed the team's defensive hierarchy.

The Chiefs now appear ready to definitively move on from Nazeeh Johnson, even though the player continues to draw interest throughout the NFL.

Chicago could now be a logical destination for him, as the Bears are still looking to add depth to their secondary before training camp begins.

Source: Former #Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the #Bears. Johnson amassed 66 total tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City and was a key special teamer as well. He also recently met with NYG and PHI. pic.twitter.com/iAG6GRwk27 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 19, 2026

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