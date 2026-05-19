PHOTOS: David Reinbacher is feeling well enough to train this morning

David Reinbacher has been injured in recent days.

The defenseman, who went to Laval for the playoffs after a brief stint in Montreal, did not play in the farm team's last game due to an injury sustained during a playoff game.

That wasn't a good sign.

That didn't stop the Canadiens from calling him back, once the Rocket were eliminated, along with other call-ups (Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj, and Owen Beck) to give them a taste of the NHL playoffs and to have backup, if needed.

In Reinbacher's case in particular, it was mainly for the experience.

The defenseman hadn't skated with the other call-ups (the Black Aces, as they're called) on May 12. And since then, it's been radio silence regarding the four guys.

But this morning, our colleague Patrick Guillet showed up in Brossard. And for the first time since his recall, we have footage of Reino skating. He was with the other guys from Laval—not with the guys who were in Buffalo yesterday.

Has Reinbacher skated away from the cameras before? Maybe.

But having proof that the defenseman is able to skate on this May 19 is good news for him. After all, it's better to be healthy than not.

We're not saying this with the playoffs in mind, since we'd be very surprised to see him play for the Habs in the coming weeks. If Arber Xhekaj (who played 1:52 yesterday) were to sit out, Jayden Struble and Adam Engstrom would surely be options ahead of him.

But it's good news that Reinbacher is skating.

Details to follow…