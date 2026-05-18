Rumor Mill: Patrik Laine linked to the Kings

As the offseason approaches, rumors are starting to circulate more and more.

This summer, there will be several hot topics that could very well be resolved.

This article will discuss Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews, the Oilers, and Quinn Hughes.

David Pagnotta raises the possibility of Patrik Laine heading to Los Angeles

Ahh, that famous Patrik Laine. What will become of the maverick who is no longer part of the Habs' plans?

He suffered an upper-body injury in the fifth game of the season, and even though he was making progress on the ice during practices, he simply wasn't part of the Habs' plans anymore.

His contract expires on July 1, and the question is who will take a chance on Laine. He's had several opportunities to prove himself, but aside from on the power play, he isn't really useful to a team.

During his appearance on the Hello Hockey podcast, David Pagnotta sees the Los Angeles Kings taking a chance on the Finnish forward.

David Pagnotta: I could see LA being one of the teams that pokes around on Patrik Laine as a reclamation project – Hello Hockey (5/16) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 19, 2026

That would make sense, since we know the Kings were rumored to be interested in acquiring Laine, given their desperate need for offensive support.

It wouldn't be a bad move for the Kings to have a power-play specialist. He certainly wouldn't see much five-on-five ice time, but it would be an option for the Kings.

The Dallas Stars and the Utah Mammoth are reportedly interested in Auston Matthews

Matthews will certainly be a topic of discussion this summer.

We know the Los Angeles Kings would be interested in acquiring him if he were to become a free agent.

However, according to Jeff Marek in a recent episode of Coming in Hot, we should also keep an eye on the Dallas Stars and the Utah Mammoth.

Jeff Marek: I think we've wondered about the Rangers with Connor McDavid; I think we've always wondered about Los Angeles for Auston Matthews, although I wonder about Dallas with him and I wonder about Utah; if he is going anywhere, it's going to be the West – Coming in Hot (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 18, 2026

First and foremost, we need to look at what assets would be included in a trade for Matthews. For the Stars, the choice is simple: there are a lot of questions about Jason Robertson's future in Dallas.

He becomes a restricted free agent on July 1, and no contract extension seems to be on the horizon.

Robertson would certainly be a valuable trade chip (if the Leafs can reach an agreement with him, of course). The Stars would need to add more to the deal, but there's plenty to work with there.

Plus, we know there needs to be a shake-up in Toronto's roster. The defense needs improvement, and the Stars could send a solid defenseman along with Robertson in exchange for Matthews. Young Liam Bischel is certainly intriguing, but could a player like Esa Lindell be sent, if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause? Stay tuned…

What changes might be in store for Edmonton?

We know there have been a lot of changes to the Maple Leafs' staff in recent weeks. A few days ago, head coach Craig Berube was fired, and David Pagnotta wonders if the Oilers might be interested in Berube.

Before I head to Buffalo, here's my latest this morning on the #LeafsForever

& #LetsGoOilers

, plus:

– Teams wonder about Hellebuyck – #GoKingsGo

coach search – #stlblues

trade pieces – Frost a trade chip for #Flames – Flyers, Stars, Hawks, Devils & more https://t.co/aFcEKd19sw — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 18, 2026

There needs to be a change, and it would start with a new head coach, since Kris Knoblauch was let go following the team's first-round elimination.

Berube is an experienced coach and could very well help the Oilers bounce back after an early first-round exit.

However, it will take more than that, since, as Connor McDavid said, there are high expectations for a team that is average. It needs more depth and a better defensive corps. Could Morgan Rielly be a target? Let's see.

Darren Dreger doesn't see why Quinn Hughes would want to leave Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild pulled off a blockbuster trade, shocking the entire hockey world by acquiring Quinn Hughes last December.

Many expected to see Quinn Hughes join his brothers in New Jersey, but that won't be happening anytime soon.

During his appearance on the Barn Burner podcast, Darren Dreger doesn't see why the Wild defenseman would leave the team anytime soon.

Sure, almost everyone would love to see the three Hughes brothers reunited, but Hughes and his family have a great relationship with Bill Guerin.

We'll have to wait a while longer to see Quinn and his brothers reunited. Could the reverse scenario be a possibility? If Quinn was traded, why not Jack?

However, as Dreger mentioned, it might not be ideal for Luke, who is on the rise, to have his brother on the same team, potentially taking away his power-play time.

We'll see.

In a nutshell

– He's truly in a league of his own.

– Too bad…

La Victoire can't complete the sweep in Ottawa!https://t.co/DpEDVlTgNx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 19, 2026

– Canada is proud.