Emmanuel Macron… and his Alexandre Texier jersey

Media attention in Montreal is focused on the Canadiens, who are continuing their playoff run.

But the Montreal club's activities are also making waves in France!

Today, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette presented a Canadiens jersey to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The best part of it all?

The jersey in question bears the number (and name) of Alexandre Texier, who hails from France and currently plays for the Habs. The French president looked thrilled to receive a gift like that:

There's a little bit of France in our hockey team Happy to have presented President Emmanuel Macron with an official Montreal Canadiens jersey, courtesy of the CH Group. A nod to Alexandre Texier, a native of Grenoble and a proud member of the CH since 2025.… pic.twitter.com/g9J7Gm08KZ — Christine Fréchette (@CFrechette) May 18, 2026

The choice of Texier is obviously no coincidence. Since his arrival in Montreal, the Frenchman has attracted a lot of attention both in Quebec and in Europe… and he's had some truly unique moments with the Canadiens as well.

His hat trick at the Bell Centre was something else!

For French fans, seeing a player from their home country wear the Habs' jersey is pretty special. So giving that jersey to the President of France was a simple way to blend politics, culture… and hockey.

Especially since we're talking about a player who's currently on the team!

It's pretty amazing, really, to see that the Canadiens' activities are capturing global attention.

But when we say that Montreal is the best hockey city on the planet… that's exactly what it means!

In a nutshell

– They're going to be tough to beat.

Kept the train rolling in Round 2 Episode 10 of Behind the Storm is out now! Watch Full Episode » https://t.co/uaQ0DafYyj pic.twitter.com/1Ib2mfgstL — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 18, 2026

– Yep!

– Oh yeah?