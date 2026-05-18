Playing Brendan Gallagher: The Pros and Cons

Here we go: it's Game 7.

We know that Canadiens fans would have preferred to see the Habs beat the Sabres on Saturday so they could get ready to face the Hurricanes sooner.

But that didn't happen. And that means that once again, tonight, we're in for a Game 7.

To have any hope of winning tonight, Martin St-Louis will not only have to hope his guys play better than they did in Game 6, but he'll also have to consider making some changes.

And when I say think about changes, I'm talking mainly on the offensive end.

Moving Juraj Slafkovsky to another line is an idea to keep in mind, but we shouldn't underestimate the value of considering bringing a new player into the lineup.

And on that note, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) has speculated about the possibility of bringing Brendan Gallagher into the lineup tonight.

BRENDAN GALLAGHER SCORES IN HIS RETURN TO THE MONTREAL LINEUP JUST MINUTES IN ( : @espn) pic.twitter.com/oUJJzQ1zqR — BarDown (@BarDown) April 29, 2026

Of course, we don't know if Martin St-Louis, who hasn't made any changes during the series (except when he called up Jacob Fowler on Saturday), will want to make such a move.

But perhaps Joe Veleno's health won't leave him any choice either.

The advantage of having a Gallagher in the lineup, if that's the path Martin St-Louis decides to take, is that he can provide an immediate spark, despite limited ice time.

Remember what that looked like in Game 82 of the season and Game 5 against the Lightning: his presence was felt.

But the downside (and likely the reason he wasn't a factor in the second round) is that he's slow. Especially when compared to a fast-paced team like the Sabres…

Since the Canadiens won't be practicing today, we'll have to wait and see if Gally skates with the extras in Buffalo this morning before drawing any conclusions.

In a nutshell

– Oh!

Laurent Courtois is channeling Marco Donadel… https://t.co/YcXemlH12k — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) May 18, 2026

– And this, despite the Saguenéens' victory.

Gabe Smith wins the Guy Lafleur Trophy, awarded to the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs! He becomes the third player in QMJHL history to win this honor without having won the final! pic.twitter.com/CwjpGiaylR — RDS (@RDSca) May 18, 2026

– Bruce Cassidy: The Oilers and the Kings are the most likely candidates.