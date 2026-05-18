Here’s why the Sabres have more to lose than the Canadiens

The Sabres and the Canadiens will play a crucial game tonight.

Naturally, both young teams will be looking to gain experience. And this is true even though the Canadiens have played a Game 7 in recent weeks…

It will be interesting to see which team is able to take control of the game at the right moment.

We can all agree that right now, both teams have a shot. It makes sense that the Sabres are (slight) favorites according to the bookmakers, given their momentum and home-ice advantage…

But let's just say it makes sense to think that both teams believe in their chances.

However, when you look at it, you might think the Sabres still have more reason to believe that winning right now is important.

After all, Alex Tuch (even if he hasn't been a huge factor in the playoffs) could leave this summer. And as Arpon Basu (The Athletic) also points out, Bowen Byram's future in Buffalo is in question.

I wonder how much money Alex Tuch has cost himself in these playoffs. That type of second-round performance will fit right in with a certain organization on a hefty long-term deal at age 30. pic.twitter.com/EMfy144o9y — LeafsRundown (@LeafsRundown) May 17, 2026

As for the Canadiens, they don't have any major players set to become unrestricted free agents this year. After all, Mike Matheson recently signed a deal.

And Patrik Laine isn't that important.

The Sabres (led by a Lindy Ruff closer to retirement than Martin St-Louis) are more likely to change than the Habs next year. Actually, no: the Habs are likely to be different next year… but because the GM will have decided so, not because a player wants to leave.

That said, since every year in the window of opportunity deserves to be exploited, don't expect to see the Habs content with just a participation trophy tonight.

In a nutshell

– Happy holiday to everyone.

Happy National Patriots Day from the entire Trois-Rivières Lions organization! Happy Victoria Day from the entire Trois-Rivières Lions organization! pic.twitter.com/BqoouhSmyK — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) May 18, 2026

– Makes sense.

The Blue Jays had a productive day yesterday. https://t.co/F8zp7Q0UTe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 18, 2026

– Makes sense.