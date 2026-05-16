The Blue Jays are struggling to get back on their feet

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't get off to a good start in their series against the Detroit Tigers, losing 3-2 yesterday, and once again Jeff Hoffman will be blamed for this latest defeat.

The reliever allowed the home team to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, letting Spencer Torkelson drive his teammate Matt Vierling home. The Jays had a great opportunity to take this first game, as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had decided to use a bullpen day to open this three-game series between two teams that are struggling right now.

Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers walk off the Blue Jays! pic.twitter.com/5CAiOzYpci — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

Keep in mind that before hosting the Jays, the Tigers were swept by the New York Mets—which isn't exactly a feat in itself. With their best pitcher on the injured list, needless to say, the Tigers aren't at their best these days, sitting in second-to-last place in their division. Fortunately for them, no one in the American League seems to be gunning for the title at all costs.

Frustrated, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snapped his bat in the third inning following another disappointing at-bat. His night ended with no hits in four plate appearances, in addition to being struck out once.

Some visible frustration from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he snaps his bat in half after popping up a 3-0 pitch in the third inning here at Comerica Park. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 15, 2026

Yet the visitors had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the offense went silent afterward, denying starter Trey Yesavage the chance to have a greater impact on the game. The rookie pitcher still performed well, allowing only two runs on four hits to the Tigers' batters over six innings of work. Yesavage struck out six batters, and his 2026 ERA stands at 1.40. By comparison, Jeff Hoffman's ERA is 6.05 following yesterday's game.

The Jays' whipping boy can't seem to get his head above water, which lays bare the team's weakness in the bullpen. John Schneider has no choice but to keep using him when he needs him.

On offense, Andrés Giménez drove in his 24th and 25th runs of the season. When one of your top run producers is named Andrés Giménez, you know you're in trouble.

In the standings, the Jays aren't doing much better than the Tigers, and they're playing in a more competitive division, finding themselves this morning 10.5 games behind the surprising Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays will eventually need to rack up some wins, and a series against the Tigers is the perfect opportunity to put a few victories in the bank. But the offense still needs to support the pitchers, who are doing their best right now.

John Schneider's team and A.J. Hinch's team have been disappointments so far in 2026. We knew the Tigers' offense wouldn't be a force this season and that the team would once again have to rely on its pitching staff to succeed, but nothing is working out that way. As for the Jays, injuries don't explain everything, and some players will need to step up their game in the coming weeks to have a shot at a brighter summer.

It's no coincidence that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't in the mood to laugh and is letting off steam in his own way.

PMLB

Blake Snell on the injured list. His season is in jeopardy.

Dave Roberts says he is confident that Snell will be back “this year.” https://t.co/uDHTIx49mO — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 15, 2026

And that makes 250 for Juan Soto.

Juan Soto is the 16th player in MLB history to reach 250 HR before turning 28! h/t @SlangsOnSports https://t.co/0bpJ2cOESz pic.twitter.com/qg7Os0dLO6 — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2026

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