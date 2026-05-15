Yaya Touré linked to a Quebec native in the purchase of a French club

On April 3, the Quebec soccer community was (pleasantly) surprised to see Ivorian, African, and English soccer legend Yaya Touré in Laval to watch an FC Supra game.

Touré took several photos and met with the Supra players. Unfortunately, he refused to speak with Jean-François Teotonio of La Presse and myself, even for just a few minutes.

Over the past few days, I've been told what might have prompted Yaya Touré's visit to Laval. According to certain rumors circulating in the Quebec soccer world, Touré is reportedly at the center of a project with Jean-François Chenail, co-owner and investor of FC Supra—namely, to acquire a fourth-division club in France (National 2).

Could this club be Girondins de Bordeaux? That's the question I've been asking myself ever since I heard this information about Touré and Chenail.

I actually mentioned it briefly on this week's Stanley25 podcast. Here's the clip.

The legendary Bordeaux club was in Ligue 1 in 2022… and now finds itself in National 2 this season. The mayor of Bordeaux and Gérard Lopez, the current owner of the Girondins, may have been saying for the past few months that the club isn't for sale, but it was two years ago.

Could a potential promotion to Ligue 3 facilitate such a deal?

It's worth noting that Nîmes Olympique and Stade Briochin are often mentioned when discussing historic clubs in financial trouble that could be sold.

Will FC Supra soon have a big brother in France, much like CF Montréal has with Bologna in Italy? Stay tuned.