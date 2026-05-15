RUMOR: The Wild tried to acquire Luke Hughes

Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. team and the Minnesota Wild, made a major move by acquiring Quinn Hughes in recent months. Hughes has been a big help in the playoffs, even though the team is currently on a break.

This is one of the reasons Guerin was named a finalist for GM of the Year.

Even though Quinn Hughes will become a free agent in just over twelve months, Guerin took a chance to ensure that the defenseman, who wanted to leave Vancouver, fell in love with the organization. And the GM also wants to win in the short term…

Other NHL executives didn't want to give the Canucks the moon without assurance that Hughes was open to signing a contract starting in the summer of 2026.

The Wild, however, took the chance.

It's a risk worth taking because everyone knows the Devils are counting on Quinn's two brothers (Jack and Luke) and that the three of them want to play together.

But Bill Guerin is a creative guy. And that's why he might be thinking about reuniting the brothers—but in Minnesota. According to Michael Russo (The Athletic), he called the Devils this season to try to land Luke Hughes.

Wild GM Bill Guerin's summer to-do list: Pursue No. 1 center, decide on UFAs, extend Quinn Hughes By @joesmithnhl and mehttps://t.co/GZr2owYdMV via @NYTimes — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 15, 2026

In reality, if the brothers were all going to play together in Minnesota, this might be another way to reunite them. And that's even though it's easier to think that Quinn, who will be a free agent in a year, could just sign with the Devils in 2027.

But keep in mind that the Devils (who fired their GM, who had a clear path to sign Quinn) didn't have a great season.

The Wild, on the other hand, are a powerhouse.

Jack Hughes is four years away from free agency, and Luke Hughes is under contract through 2032. Acquiring them AND making room on the salary cap would be quite a challenge. But Bill Guerin is capable of giving it a shot.

In a nutshell

– What will the Oilers do?

Chris Johnston: Re Oilers coaching search: I feel like you have to go with someone in the vein of Bruce Cassidy or Peter Laviolette; this isn't a learning year, it isn't a year to grow with the group – Chris Johnston Show (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 15, 2026

– Yes.

For St. Louis, Danault has stepped up his game in the playoffshttps://t.co/il4zMv4iv6 — RDS (@RDSca) May 15, 2026

– Exactly. At a discount, it would go over better.