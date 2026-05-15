Rumor Corner: The Wild’s massive offer for Robert Thomas

The Minnesota Wild lost their series against the Colorado Avalanche in five games.

The acquisition of Quinn Hughes didn't help the team make it all the way… but Bill Guerin still deserves credit for managing to trade for one of the best players in the world in the middle of the season.

And the Wild's GM also had another big-name player in his sights…

According to Michael Russo (The Athletic), Guerin tried to pry Robert Thomas away from St. Louis by offering Danila Yurov and Jesper Wallstedt to the Blues. The Blues turned him down, according to Russo…

Will the Blues get a better offer for their forward?

The Minnesota Wild went after Robert Thomas and offered up Danila Yurov and Jesper Wallstedt at the deadline, but the Blues passed (via @RussoHockey) pic.twitter.com/AFPNlxrPB0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 15, 2026

After all, the Wild's offer was really solid.

Wallstedt is already one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League, and Yurov is seen as a forward who could break out any day now. Two quality pieces like that for Thomas is certainly intriguing…

But clearly, the Blues are being aggressive in their demands, and that's to be expected.

Because Robert Thomas, let's face it, is a damn good hockey player!

Three picks available in the top 10?

So? Are you looking forward to the next NHL Draft?

With the Canadiens' playoff run, the draft is taking up a lot less attention in Montreal than in recent years… hehe.

Seriously, though, it's going to be interesting because there are three teams that (according to Elliotte Friedman) might be open to trading their first-round picks.

We're talking about the Blackhawks (4th), the Kraken (7th), and the Panthers (9th). Those are three teams drafting in the top 10!

Elliotte Friedman: Re NHL draft: Chicago at 4, they are clearly willing to [trade] it; I think Seattle will be another one, and Florida picking 9th, those are three of the teams I'm looking at that I think would be willing to make some moves – DMase Vingan & Daunic (5/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 15, 2026

For all three clubs, it makes sense.

The Hawks and the Kraken seem to want to take the next step…and that can be done by acquiring a big-name player via a trade involving their first-round pick.

And the Panthers could certainly use their pick to acquire immediate help, too… because they'll be looking to win in Florida next year with all their star players returning healthy.

Stay tuned!

Where will John Carlson play in '26-'27?

John Carlson is 36 years old.

But… he's coming off a 60-point season and is clearly still capable of contributing to an NHL team. The question, however, is where he'll play next season since his current contract expires this summer.

John Buccigross (Frankly Hockey) sees him signing with the Lightning or the Panthers:

John Buccigross: I think John Carlson is going back East; I could see him being with the Panthers or the Lightning next year – Frankly Hockey (5/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 15, 2026

The veteran will likely be signing the final contract of his career.

And that explains why he wants to secure as much money as possible this summer. He doesn't want to sign for less than he's worth, and one has to wonder if that will complicate matters for the signing of his next deal…

In a nutshell

– Note.

Game 5, if necessary, will take place on May 23 at 12:30 p.m. at Place Bell. Game 5, if necessary, will take place on May 23 at 12:30 PM at Place Bell. https://t.co/rbhXtg3Vts pic.twitter.com/AuSouZynsT — xz – Montreal Victory (@PWHL_Montreal) May 15, 2026

– He's playing some big-time hockey.

Mitch Marner heads into the Conference Finals on the heels of his highlight-reel goal in the @GoldenKnights' series-clinching win vs. the Ducks. Check out the NHL EDGE metrics on Marner's goal and his performance in the #StanleyCup Playoffs: https://t.co/tX3VzDQeLi #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/TPa8yyB3MC — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 15, 2026

– Go, Bob!