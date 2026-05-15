Patrik Laine’s wife says she hates the trade deadline

Patirk Laine isn't playing right now.

In fact, the Finnish forward's last game was on October 16, 2025. He had to sit out due to an injury, but Martin St-Louis decided not to use him even after he returned to health.

That said, it doesn't stop his wife from being active on social media.

In a recent video posted on her social media accounts, Laine's wife says there are five things that remind her of a horror movie.

People asking her for tickets, the LTIR, the trade deadline, anonymous social media accounts… and “potatoes with microphones.”

We knew she didn't like the trade deadline and the LTIR… but clearly, she wanted to make that point again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Leigh (@jordanleighlaine)

In her post, Jordan Laine claims it's a joke.

But we can all agree there's probably some truth to it all. And even though it might be understandable on some levels, I tend to think it was… unnecessary?

The situation must be difficult because her husband isn't able to play even though he's healthy.

In fact, she mentioned in a recent video that the couple loves Montreal, but that they want to see Laine play… and we understood at that point that the two weren't necessarily satisfied with how the forward was being used.

But even so, I'm not sure I understand the point of that message.

It's not as if this is going to influence Martin St-Louis's decisions, and it's not as if Laine is going to play between now and the end of the playoffs…

In a nutshell

– It looks good on him!

Macklin Celebrini's official debut wearing the C How does it look? #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/RjX5G1x0ea — BarDown (@BarDown) May 15, 2026

– Well done.

World Hockey Championship | Canada holds its own against Sweden in its first game https://t.co/HIopZPjjI4 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 15, 2026

– Time flies.